Injury-ravaged Portsmouth refuse to play Charlton after league snub postponement pleas

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 18:13 BST
Jay Sadler’s side were scheduled to face Charlton in the Women’s League Cup on Sunday

Injury-ravaged Pompey Women have pulled out of their forthcoming fixture with Charlton - having been refused permission to postpone it.

The Blues had been left with just nine available players for Sunday’s Women’s League Cup encounter against the Addicks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boss Jay Sadler had previously branded it the worst injury crisis he has known in his 10 years at Fratton Park, having been without nine players ahead of last weekend’s south-coast derby.

Pompey Women have pulled out of their scheduled Women’s League Cup clash against Charlton after losing 13 players.placeholder image
Pompey Women have pulled out of their scheduled Women’s League Cup clash against Charlton after losing 13 players. | Getty Images

Now, with even more injuries and Izzy Collins suspended, the tally of absentees has reached a staggering 13 players.

That prompted Pompey to lodge a request with WSL Football for the Charlton fixture to be postponed and instead played on another date, when they would have the numbers to fulfil the match.

However, having today been informed by league chiefs that wasn’t possible and instructed to play the game, the Blues have taken the decision to pull out of the group fixture and, thereby losing the match by default.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A club statement said: ‘Portsmouth FC Women can announce that the team has withdrawn from Sunday’s match at Charlton Athletic in the Subway Women’s League Cup due to an unprecedented number of injuries.

‘The club had initially requested a postponement of the fixture, but have been informed today that this is not possible.

Pompey Women slumped to a 5-2 defeat to Southampton at Fratton Park. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
Pompey Women slumped to a 5-2 defeat to Southampton at Fratton Park. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

‘Head coach Jay Sadler currently has just nine outfield players available, with 13 more absent.

‘With an international break following this weekend’s round of group stage fixtures, the Blues are not scheduled to be in action again until they host Crystal Palace in a WSL2 contest at Westleigh Park on Sunday, November 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘A number of the currently unavailable players should have then recovered from injury and be available for selection again, along with Collins.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC - The News WhatsApp channel!

‘The club would like to apologise to the supporters of both teams for any inconvenience this cancellation has caused and thank them for their understanding.’

Of Pompey’s lengthy casualty list, Jazz Younger, Annie Hutchings, Lucy Johnson and Emily Pitman are recovering from ACL injuries.

Other absentees include Greta Humphries, Angelina Nixon, Tia Young, Sophie Barker and Emma Jones, who all missed Sunday’s south-coast derby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blues were able to name just four players on their bench for that subsequent 5-2 defeat at Fratton Park, one of which was back-up goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor, with five substitute spots vacant.

Your Next Pompey Read: John Mousinho's detailed update on Portsmouth's seven injured players - and when they could return

Related topics:PompeyPompey WomenFratton ParkCharlton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice