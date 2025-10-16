Jay Sadler’s side were scheduled to face Charlton in the Women’s League Cup on Sunday

Injury-ravaged Pompey Women have pulled out of their forthcoming fixture with Charlton - having been refused permission to postpone it.

The Blues had been left with just nine available players for Sunday’s Women’s League Cup encounter against the Addicks.

Boss Jay Sadler had previously branded it the worst injury crisis he has known in his 10 years at Fratton Park, having been without nine players ahead of last weekend’s south-coast derby.

Pompey Women have pulled out of their scheduled Women’s League Cup clash against Charlton after losing 13 players. | Getty Images

Now, with even more injuries and Izzy Collins suspended, the tally of absentees has reached a staggering 13 players.

That prompted Pompey to lodge a request with WSL Football for the Charlton fixture to be postponed and instead played on another date, when they would have the numbers to fulfil the match.

However, having today been informed by league chiefs that wasn’t possible and instructed to play the game, the Blues have taken the decision to pull out of the group fixture and, thereby losing the match by default.

‘The club had initially requested a postponement of the fixture, but have been informed today that this is not possible.

Pompey Women slumped to a 5-2 defeat to Southampton at Fratton Park. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

‘Head coach Jay Sadler currently has just nine outfield players available, with 13 more absent.

‘With an international break following this weekend’s round of group stage fixtures, the Blues are not scheduled to be in action again until they host Crystal Palace in a WSL2 contest at Westleigh Park on Sunday, November 2.

‘A number of the currently unavailable players should have then recovered from injury and be available for selection again, along with Collins.

‘The club would like to apologise to the supporters of both teams for any inconvenience this cancellation has caused and thank them for their understanding.’

Of Pompey’s lengthy casualty list, Jazz Younger, Annie Hutchings, Lucy Johnson and Emily Pitman are recovering from ACL injuries.

Other absentees include Greta Humphries, Angelina Nixon, Tia Young, Sophie Barker and Emma Jones, who all missed Sunday’s south-coast derby.

The Blues were able to name just four players on their bench for that subsequent 5-2 defeat at Fratton Park, one of which was back-up goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor, with five substitute spots vacant.