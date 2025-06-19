Abu Kamara won the League One title with Pompey | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have never hidden their admiration for Abu Kamara, despite his departure following a successful loan last season. Now, one year after that move, talk of a return as emerged.

Abu Kamara has been encouraged to swap Hull City for a return to Pompey this summer.

The former Blues hero has been told a south-coast homecoming would benefit his career - just one year after waving goodbye to the Fratton faithful.

The winger proved a huge hit at PO4 as he played a key role in Pompey’s 2023-24 League One title success.

Eight goals and 10 assists across 46 league games made the former Norwich loanee a firm favourite with the fans and helped John Mousinho’s side secure Championship football for the first time in 12 years.

Yet, despite a willingness from the Blues, there was no permanent move at the end of that year-long stay, with the 21-year-old returning to the Canaries before sealing a £4.5m move to Hull last August.

Abu Kamara’s Hull career hasn’t gone to plan

That big-money move hasn’t exactly gone to plan, though. An ever-present on the team sheet in Pompey’s title-winning season, Kamara started just 25 of the Tigers’ Championship fixtures and contributed only five goals and three assists as the MKM Stadium side survived relegation on the final day of the season at Fratton Park.

The winger found himself playing under two different managers, with Tom Walter - who brought him to Hull last summer - losing his job in November after 18 games in charge and replaced by Ruben Selles.

Meanwhile, the London-born ace received flak from a section of the Tigers fanbase after congratulating ex-Pompey team-mate Paddy Lane for his maiden Championship goal in the Blues’ 4-0 demolition of Swansea on New Year’s Day.

The timing of it was considered wrong after Hull dropped back into the Championship relegation zone following their loss to Middlesbrough - resulting in the bemused forward being forced to make an apology in front of the media.

Those developments and his battle for a regular starting place at Hull have prompted questions about Kamara’s long-term future. The expected returns of fellow wingers Liam Miller and Mohamed Belloumi, plus the arrival of new boss Sergej Jakirovic, further complicates the picture.

And amid it all, former Aston Villa and England midfielder Lee Hendrie has stated a return to Pompey would be good for the player, with the Blues potentially offering an environment where Kamara could thrive once again.

Sky Sports pundit offers Abu Kamara advice

It’s worth noting that while Pompey remain huge admirers of Kamara, a return to Fratton Park this summer is highly unlikely, especially considering the fee Hull paid for the winger last summer.

Yet that hasn’t stopped Sky Sports pundit Hendrie sharing his thoughts on the winger’s current situation.

Speaking to Football League World, the 48-year-old said: ‘I do think Abu Kamara is a good potential signing for Portsmouth as he's a player that really does need game time.

‘Obviously, you're not guaranteed game time anywhere, but when he was at Portsmouth, he was a really good fit.

‘He's one with potential, there's definitely no doubt about that, and I think Portsmouth will need players throughout the season as they have arguably less squad depth.

‘(The lack of squad depth) might just give him more opportunities to go and prove what he is capable of doing.’

Abu Kamara’s strong affinity with the Pompey fans

Kamara has been back at Fratton Park since his 2024 departure, after he started the 1-1 draw with the Blues on the final day of the season - a draw that helped the Tigers beat the drop.

The 21-year-old was afforded a warm reception from the Pompey supporters. And speaking to The News afterwards, he said he was grateful for the support he was given.

He said: ‘I haven’t forgotten what happened last year. It was a special group and Fratton Park was a special place to be.

‘So I just wanted to show my appreciation to the fans.

It was nice seeing everyone again and when I came into the stadium I was actually shaking.

‘Being here brought back so many memories - it was definitely good to be back here.

‘When I came here last season I was a raw boy and those supporters had my back, so it was only right that I clapped the whole stadium because they were always there for me.’

