Pompey reportedly turned down a £2m bid from Preston North End for Callum Lang on Saturday.

Callum Lang has been spotted for the first time since rumours emerged of a potential Pompey departure.

The huge Fratton Park favourite was the subject of a reported £2m bid by Championship rivals Preston North End on Saturday, which was supposedly rejected by the Blues.

The shock claims materialised just before John Mousinho’s men continued their pre-season programme with a behind-closed-doors friendly win against Crawley Town.

It was a fixture Lang was already due to miss as he remained sidelined following a slight hamstring issue sustained a fortnight ago.

His absence, however, sent the Fratton faithful into a frenzy on social media as the prospect of a shock exit emerged.

Lang is currently pencilled in for a return to action this Saturday, when Mousinho’s troops ramp up their preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign with a trip to League One outfit Reading.

Despite online speculation, it was business as usual for Lang on Monday as he was spotted accompanying his team-mates at Pompey’s Hilsea training base.

In a video posted on the Blues’ X account, the January 2024 arrival was seen being put through his paces in a number of drills as he continues his recovery from injury.

And his presence was spotted by eagle-eyed members of the Fratton faithful, too, who were on the lookout for Lang following the weekend rumours.

@charley_sh75066 commented: ‘I saw Lang’, while @BriscoeRyan1989 added: ‘Lang looking sharp there!!’. There were even some calls for a new contract for the 26-year-old by some supporters - including @StronnerJack, who said: ‘A new contract for Langy.’

Callum Lang spotted at Pompey's Hilsea training base | Portsmouth FC

Andy Cullen on Callum Lang speculation

After reports emerged of Preston’s rumoured interest in Lang, Blues chief executive Andy Cullen responded to the ‘unsubstantiated links.’

The Pompey chief declined to get involved in ‘so-called interest’ when asked by The News about the transfer claim.

He said: ‘There is going to be speculation about players coming in and players going out.

‘However, we are never going to comment on players because it doesn’t help us, regardless of whether it’s true or not.

‘As you start to build up a really talented pool of players, which we believe we are doing at the moment with a number of different individuals - with Callum obviously one of them - then we’re always going to get rumours, conjecture and so-called interest.

‘Callum is really enjoying his football for Pompey and our focus - and Callum’s focus - is on getting fit and available for selection for the start of the season at Oxford.

‘I am not going to comment on anything in terms of unsubstantiated links with him.’

Following Lang’s January 2024 arrival from Wigan Athletic, the versatile forward has netted 14 goals and registered three assists in 45 appearances for the Blues.

The 26-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his Fratton Park contract, although Pompey do hold a one-year option on his deal.

