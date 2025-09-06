Alex Robertson made 27 appearances for Pompey during his 2023-24 Fratton Park loan stay.

There was plenty of speculation over Alex Robertson’s Cardiff City future throughout the summer transfer window.

Following the Bluebirds’ relegation from the Championship last term, the 22-year-old was tipped with a move away just 12 months into his four-year deal in the Welsh capital.

That also prompted talk of a return to Fratton Park, just a year after snubbing the Blues to complete a move to the Cardiff City Stadium.

With the transfer window now closed, reports have emerged claiming the midfielder was on the radar of a number of clubs.

WalesOnline have suggested top Championship sides were keen on the ex-Manchester City man following Cardiff’s relegation to League One.

The article claimed Brian Barry-Murphy’s men rejected any approach made by rivals for Robertson. While some were believed to be more serious than others, Cardiff remained clear on their stance any rebuffed any interest.

This now means the Aussie talent will remain in south Wales, who will be hoping he can play a key role in securing an imminent return to the second tier.

Robertson missed the opening weeks of the campaign because of a cut sustained in a pre-season friendly against Notts County, which later required stitches.

Although he was expected to return to the fray before the international break, he was once again ruled out after picking up a hamstring issue in training.

This has forced the playmaker to sit out the Bluebirds’ opening six League One contests along with three cup contests.

Alex Robertson and Pompey’s midfield options

Alex Robertson. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Talk of a departure from south Wales grew following Cardiff’s relegation from the second-tier.

But it set tongues wagging among the Fratton faithful, who were excited by the prospect of a return to PO4 for the League One title winner.

It came just 12 months after Robertson snubbed Mousinho’s men in favour of the Bluebirds, where he penned a four-year deal from Manchester City despite Mousinho’s men also agreeing a deal with the Premier League outfit.

However, a move for the midfielder this summer never came about, with Pompey going onto add Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and John Swift to their engine room.

Robertson scored one goal and provided four assists in 27 appearances during his Fratton loan spell during the 2023-24 League One title-winning season.

