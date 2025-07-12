A Pompey return appeals to Alex Robertson - and his mate and new Blues signing, Adrian Segecic, is a ban fan of a transfer from Cardiff City happening.

Adrian Segecic admitted he’d love to have Alex Robertson lining up alongside him a Pompey shirt next season.

And the Blues’ new recruit has heralded the influence of his Aussie mate’s dad, Mark Robertson, on his soaring career.

Prospect of Robertson Pompey return excites new boy

Segecic arrived from Sydney FC last month, as Pompey’s sole signing so far this summer, with the football operation pushing on with bidding to get further deals over the line.

A return to PO4 would appeal to Robertson, with his Cardiff future set to be resolved following their relegation to League One.

Pompey would naturally be keen to explore a move for the former loanee, and will be across developments over his future in the coming weeks.

If the Bluebirds will consider letting Robertson leave there will be a stack of Championship clubs keen on doing a deal for the 22-year-old.

But Segecic has eyes on his pal lining up alongside him in royal blue next term, in what would certainly be a tantalising prospect.

The 21-year-old would love to see that happen with the player’s dad, former Burnley and Swindon man Mark, playing such a big role in his Pompey arrival.

That was reflected in the former midfielder being present for the attacker’s Fratton unveiling, which set tongues wagging about the prospect of his son coming back to the club he helped reach the Championship.

Cardiff City man’s dad a big influence on Segecic

Speaking about Robertson joining Pompey, Segecic said: ‘Of course I could understand if we wanted to sign him.

‘I work closely with his dad, who is more on the mentoring side of things for me.

‘He was a footballer and he played for the Socceroos as well, so for him to be by my side is amazing.

‘I know he doesn’t like me talking about him too much, but he’s been a massive part of my career and journey so far helping me in a lot of ways.

‘I think with Alexander all the fans loved him here, because of how good he was and the quality he has.

‘So, yes, of course it would be good to play alongside him here.

‘I saw all that stuff (when people saw Mark Robertson at Segecic’s unveiling).

‘I wanted Mark to be here, because of the part he’s played in my career and how much he’s taken care of me.

‘What he has done for me has helped me so much, he’s a decent part of why I’m here and where I am today.

‘How much he’s helped me, the advice and speaking to me has really influenced me and my decisions.

‘It’s amazing to have someone like that by my side.’