Pompey fans have had their say over the Blues’ 2025-26 Championship fixtures.

It’s a familiar setting to get their 2025-26 season underway, with the Blues enjoying their last trip to the Kassam Stadium in February.

Andre Dozzell and Mark O’Mahony’s second-half efforts were enough for John Mousinho’s men to claim just their second away victory of the campaign.

But the standout fixture which has interested the Fratton faithful is, of course, their meetings with Southampton.

Pompey and their bitter rivals will occupy the same division for the first time since 2011-2012, with their last league encounter coming in April 2012.

David Norris stole the headlines at St Mary’s with his last-minute volley enough to secure a 2-2 draw, which sent the travelling supporters into delirium.

Other fixtures to keep an eye on is the Blues’ Boxing Day clash against QPR at Fratton Park, while Birmingham City make the trip to the south coast on the final day.

The Fratton faithful have had their say over Pompey’s new 2025-26 fixtures, with that one contest against the Saints taking precedence.

Pompey fans deliver verdict on Blues 2025-26 Championship fixtures

David Norris scored the last goal in a league south-coast derby back in April 2012. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

@haz_bond: Would have liked Southampton at home first rather than away, but it’s not a bad set of fixtures. No really hard run of more than 2/3 games. Excited for the new season. LETS GOOO.

@PompeyTommo: Better start this time around however April looks nasty…! Boxing Day at home, final game at home… and then there is Southampton.

@NoahPfc: 5 of the first 6 are very winnable. Clean sweep in December and march is do-able. The run in looks horrible but got a good feeling about this season

@debojono: Ideally would’ve wanted THEM at home first but oh well.

@bluejackplayz1: What an exciting first game.

@kenziemoore01: Realistically we take 10 points & an unbeaten start into them lot away.

@evanbolzo: SOUTHAMPTON AWAY EARLY GET ME THERE IMMEDIATELY.

@AndyCol34716605: We'll need a miracle to survive this season.

@lifechallengesy: Look really tough league now we've been given the fixtures, a few more signings and a comfortable season will do me nicely.

@Roderz_125: Decent first few fixtures there, hoping for tickets Wrexham away being as it's only half an hour down the road.

@entretotoen: It’s honestly beautiful to be done with Southampton and Charlton by January. Hopefully we’ll be able to get some good results early on so that we might be far away from relegation battle come march/april.

@HarvMarksy: Southampton that early is terrifying mind you, especially away. Much rather play them early at home.

@pompeycrest: Wrexham away on a Tuesday night, welcome to English football

@f1ootballer44: Wanted Southampton at home for our first against them. Oxford away isn’t too bad… hopefully kick off with a win.

@TrumagooFM: Loving this. Them lot away 5th game of season.

