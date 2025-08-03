The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The days are ticking down towards Pompey’s curtain raiser against Oxford United next week.

The Blues rounded off their Championship preparations with a 1-0 triumph over Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle on Saturday afternoon, with Thomas Waddingham netting a last-minute winner.

All eyes are now on the opening day contest against the U’s as John Mousinho’s men look to take their unbeaten pre-season into the league.

There have been five new additions to the squad this summer, with Florian Bianchini the latest to arrive through the doors at Fratton Park, along with Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Luke Le Roux and Mark Kosznovszky.

Pompey aren’t the only side who will still be looking to strengthen ahead of the opening day, with a number of their Championship rivals hoping to continue their summer spending.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ fellow second-tier sides.

Birmingham back Akpom

Birmingham City have reportedly held talks with Eredivisie giants Ajax over a move for forward Chuba Akpom.

Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf have claimed Chris Davies’ side are looking to land the striker this summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The report suggests the Blues have made an approach to sign the 26-year-old on a loan deal, with an option-to-buy if they were promoted to the Premier League.

However, Ajax will only sanction a move if the powerful frontman was to depart on a permanent basis.

After an impressive maiden campaign at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where he netted 11 goals in 25 league outings, the ex-Brighton man fell out of favour last term and was subsequently sent out on loan to Ligue 1 side Lille.

Akpom made the move to Ajax in 2023 for £12.2m after an outstanding 2022-23 campaign with Middlesbrough, which saw him net 29 goals in 42 appearances for Boro.

The striker still has three-years remaining with John Heitinga’s men but could be on the way out, with the Championship new-boys keen.

Pompey will make their first trip to face Birmingham at St Andrews since 2011, with the Blues adding eight new faces following their promotion from League One.

Canaries swoop for forward

Norwich City are reportedly closing in on a move for Lincoln City ace Jovon Makama, according to Sky Sports.

The Canaries are believed to have had a bid accepted by the Imps for the versatile forward, who can operate either on the wing or in the middle.

The 21-year-old, who came through the ranks at Sincil Bank, is edging towards a move to Carrow Road, with a £1m fee agreed for the young talent.

Makama, who netted six goals and provided six assists in League One last term, still has two-years remaining on his current deal with Michael Skubala’s side but is expected to depart for a record fee.

Richard Kone update

Richard Kone. | Getty Images

Wycombe boss Mike Dodds has revealed their have been ‘four or five’ bids for in-demand forward Richard Kone.

The striker is on the radar of a number of Pompey’s Championship rivals, with Preston and Swansea both placing £3m and £4.5m offers respectively for the 21-year-old.

The Ivorian was left out of Saturday’s defeat to Bradford City, with the Chairboys boss explaining his decision to keep him out of the squad.

He told Wycombe’s in-house media: ‘Yeah, Rich has had a bit of a busy week in terms of his preparation.

‘I’ve got a really good relationship with Rich and we’ve had some really honest conversations in pre-season and leading up into the week.

‘One thing I don’t want to do while I’m the head coach of this football club is flower things up and not be honest with the fans. I think it’s very important (to say) that we have had four or five offers this week - obviously I’m not involved in those conversations - from EFL clubs and clubs abroad. We’ve also tabled a new contract offer to him.

‘I think with all those things, the week has not been ideal for Rich. The fact that there is a lot going on behind the scenes, I’ve made a technician decision to leave him out.’

