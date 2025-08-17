The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just over two weeks left in the transfer window before the market slams shut on September 1.

Pompey are expected to be busy until deadline day, with a number of key areas still in need of further additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho’s men have already added six new faces to the squad this summer, with Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang arriving at PO4.

With business set to ramp up elsewhere in the Championship, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the second tier.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale decision

Former Pompey winger Owen Dale looks set to depart Championship rivals Oxford United before deadline day.

That’s according to transfer guru Alan Nixon, who has claimed League One outfit Exeter City are eyeing a swoop for the 26-year-old.

The report suggests boss Gary Caldwell is a huge admirer of the winger, with the Grecians potentially poised to offer the forward a lengthy and lucrative contract.

The U’s are expected to allow Dale to leave the Kassam Stadium this summer and isn’t believed to be in Gary Rowett’s Championship plans this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crewe Alexandra academy graduate hasn’t featured for Oxford since December and spent the second half of last season on loan with Wigan Athletic. This saw him score one goal and register one assist in 19 appearances for the Latics.

The article claims Dale is out of favour with the U’s and hasn’t been in any of their opening three squads of the new campaign so far.

The winger has spent two years at the Kassam Stadium, where he’s totalled three goals and three assists in 30 outings, while also helping with their promotion from League One in 2024.

The ex-Blackpool man, of course, spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Fratton Park but struggled to make an impact during his season-long stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich hopes of winger

Ipswich Town are hopeful of landing young winger Sindre Walle Egeli, according to Tipsabet.

The report claims the Tractor Boys are in talks with Norwegian outfit Nordsjaelland to land the 19-year-old this summer after placing an eight-figure bid.

Kieran McKenna’s men are said to have lodged a £17.2m offer for the Norway youth international after an outstanding 2024-25 campaign. This saw Walle Egeli net nine goals and amass eight assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich are looking to splash the cash in order to sign a new winger after the £37.5m sale of Omari Hutchinson to Nottingham Forest.

Pompey face McKenna’s side on September 27 at Portman Road.

Foxes face battle

Caleb Okoli | Getty Images

Leicester City face a battle to keep defender Caleb Okoli - just 12 months into his five-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MilanNews24 have claimed AC Milan have targeted the young left-back as the ideal replacement for Theo Hernandez, who is expected to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Reports in Italy are suggesting the Foxes are holding out for a fee in the region of £17m, with the 24-year-old spending just one season with the club.

After arriving from Atalanta last summer for £12m, Okoli has featured 25 times for Leicester and has appeared in the Foxes’ opening two Championship games of the campaign.

Pompey make their first trip to the King Power Stadium for the first time since 2011, when they face Marti Cifuentes’ men in October.

Your next Pompey read: 68 brilliant photos of Portsmouth faithful backing side at Fratton Park during Norwich City defeat