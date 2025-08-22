The latest transfer headlines from Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they make the trip to the Hawthorns to face early high-flyers West Brom.

The Blues will have one new face in the squad following Josh Knight’s arrival from Hannover 96 on Thursday. The centre-back made the move to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee and has penned a three-year deal on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old becomes John Mousinho’s seventh recruit during the summer window, joining Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang in completing a switch.

Elsewhere, Pompey’s Championship rivals are also continuing their business with gossip and speculation continuing the rounds.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from across the second tier.

Dibling decision

Southampton are bracing further interest in Tyler Dibling, according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old is a wanted figure this summer following the Saints’ relegation, with a number Premier League clubs holding an interest during the window.

Indeed, Everton are leading the race to land the young forward as David Moyes continues his overhaul in Merseyside.

Having had three bids already rejected for Dibling, the Toffees are lining up one final offer before turning their attention elsewhere.

TeamTalk have claimed the top flight outfit will return with an improved deal for the St Mary’s youth product after their latest £37.5m offer was turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s fierce south-coast rivals are believed to be holding out for a £50m fee for the England youth international, who scored four goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances last term.

Personal terms aren’t believed to be an issue for Everton, with Dibling reportedly keen to make a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the close of the window.

Tottenham are also said to be keen on the forward, having missed out on Eberechi Eze but are focusing on Manchester City’s Savinho.

Mousinho’s men make the trip to St Mary’s next month, with Will Still hoping to have Dibling in his forward ranks for the first south coast derby since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich pushing for winger

Ipswich Town are ‘pushing hard’ to complete the signing of Norwegian winger Sindre Walle Egeli.

EFL Analysis have reported the Tractor Boys are close to agreeing a deal for the 19-year-old, who is seen as Isaac Hutchinson’s replacement at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna’s men are said to have agreed a £17.2m deal with FC Nordsjaelland and is expected to complete a deal before deadline day.

Egeli has netted one goal and registered two assists this term in the Norwegian top flight and has one international cap to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey make the trip to Suffolk to face Ipswich in September.

Oxford move for defender

Ben Davies. | Getty Images

Oxford United have reportedly won the race to sign defender Ben Davies, according to reports in Scotland.

Football Insider have claimed the U’s are closing on a deal to sign the Rangers centre-back after fending off interest from QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The article suggests a move to the Kassam Stadium is imminent as Gary Rowett looks to bolster his backline after a difficult start to the Championship campaign.

Oxford have conceded four league goals already this term, which included a 1-0 defeat to Pompey on the opening day of the season and currently sit 23rd in the standings.

Davies is expected to complete a season-long loan deal with the U’s after spending last term with League One champions Birmingham City.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v West Brom: Callum Lang injury prompts reshuffle at the Hawthorns