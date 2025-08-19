The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There are less than two weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut.

Pompey have been busy in the market, with Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang making the move to Fratton Park.

Hannover 96 defender Josh Knight and St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk are on the Blues’ radar as they look to bolster the squad in the remaining weeks.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds as Championship clubs continue their summer spending.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Doyle decisions

Wrexham haven’t been shy to splash the cash so far in the summer window, with nine new faces arriving through the doors at the Racecourse Ground.

Big-money arrivals include the £10m signing of Nathan Broadhead, Lewis O’Brien’s £5m switch from Nottingham Forest as well as the captures of Conor Coady and Ryan Hardie.

But Phil Parkinson’s men aren’t set to stop there, though, with another statement transfer expected to be completed before deadline day.

The Athletic have claimed the Red Dragons have agreed a seven-figure fee with Manchester City to land former Sunderland and Norwich City loanee Callum Doyle.

The report suggests the Welsh outfit are expected to pay £8m to land the 21-year-old’s service in a bid to bolster their options at the heart of defence.

Newly-promoted Wrexham are poised to beat Sheffield United and Rangers to the centre-back’s signature, having also been tipped with swoops.

Doyle, who has come through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium, already has 98 Championship appearances under his belt as well as 26 caps for England at youth level.

Parkinson’s men are reportedly closing in on the young talent, who is set to become the latest addition in north Wales.

The central defender has registered four appearances against Pompey, winning just once against the Blues in January 2022.

Middlesbrough make move

Middlesbrough are looking to reignite their interest in Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec after missing out in January.

Slovakian news outlet Sport have suggested Rob Edwards’ are looking to make a move for the 24-year-old, who is also on the radar of Celtic.

Boro were keen to land the frontman in the winter window but had a £9m bid rejected by the Belasi. However, the article claims Bratislava’s exit from Champions League qualification has brought on a rethink from the player, who is eyeing a departure from the Tehelne Pole.

Pompey welcome Middlesbrough to Fratton Park on October 4, with Edwards' men winning both of their opening two games so far.

David Strelec. | Getty Images

Striker to make Spanish switch

Preston North End could be set to lose striker Milutin Osmajic before the end of the transfer window.

Reports in Spain have claimed the 26-year-old is of interest with Segunda Division outfit Deportivo La Coruna, who are eyeing a new striker this summer.

Riazor have suggested the Spanish second-tier side have identified the striker as a potential option as they bid for promotion back to La Liga.

Osmajic made the move to Deepdale in 2023 from Cadiz for £2.1m and has since scored 25 goals in 81 appearances for the Lilywhites but missed both of North End’s contests against Pompey last season.