Pompey are back on the road on Saturday as they face Birmingham City at St Andrews.

Chris Davies has called on his Birmingham City side to utilise the latest three-game week if they want to achieve success in the Championship this season.

And the Blues boss has lifted the lid over what he expects from Pompey ahead of this Saturday’s contest.

It’s been a frustrating start on their return to the Championship for Davies’ side, who currently sit 15th in the table after the opening 12 matches.

After a disappointing run of just one win in their previous six matches, Birmingham are looking to respond, with John Mousinho’s men making the trip from the south coast this weekend.

Pompey’s visit to St Andrews begins a spell of three games in eight days, with Millwall and Middlesbrough on the horizon.

Birmingham boss highlights importance of Pompey fixture

And Davies has identified the significance Saturday’s Championship fixture against Pompey as he eyes a much-needed return to winning ways.

Speaking to BBC WM, he said: ‘Yes, it's an important week for our season. We've had a difficult run. We've hung in there. I think the Preston game was a big one to win, and win away from home.

‘We've proved we can win at home, away, clean sheets, score goals, set-pieces - we've had it all, but it's (about) putting it all together a bit more consistently.

‘These next four matches, three are at home, we've got an opportunity to climb the table.

‘We're all desperate for more wins, that's obvious, but as I've said to the players: it's very important we focus on our performance.

‘We can't just say we want to win, we've got to play as well as we can, and they'll eventually come more consistently.

‘It's two home games we feel we've got a good chance in. We've got to try and take maximum points if we can.’

Birmingham have won four of their opening 12 matches this term. | Getty.

What Chris Davies said about Pompey

Despite a mixed start to the campaign at Fratton Park, Davies is well-aware of the threat Mousinho’s men still hold ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

‘He's done a very good job over the time that he's been there.

‘They're very competitive, got an English core of players, but with a lot of games and experience in there. They'll make it difficult; they can play, too.

‘They're a good team. We're not going to have it our own way this weekend, we're going to have to earn everything.