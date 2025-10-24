Former Portsmouth ace favourite to replace under-fire Championship figure as Manchester United complete Derby County swoop
It’s been a hectic week on the south coast, with a trip to Leicester City and the league leaders Coventry City already ticked off.
The Blues round off their busy schedule of three games in eight days on Saturday, welcoming Stoke City to Fratton Park.
John Mousinho’s men, will of course, be eyeing a return to winning ways, with the midweek defeat to the Sky Blues dropping them to 17th in the Championship.
The Potters, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start to the campaign and go into this weekend’s round of fixtures sitting seven, one place outside of the play-offs.
Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the division involving Pompey and their rivals.
Here are the latest headlines.
Gary O’Neil linked with job
Gary O’Neil has been linked with a return to management with a surprise Championship outfit.
Football Insider have suggested the former Pompey favourite is ‘in contention’ to become the new Birmingham City boss.
The report claims the out-of-work manager is reportedly high on the shortlist to replace under-fire head coach Chris Davies, who has until the international break to save his job.
Reports emerged on Thursday that the 40-year-old is under huge pressure at St Andrews after a difficult start on their return to the Championship. It is believed the ex-Spurs coach has two weeks to turn results around, which include Pompey’s trip to the Midlands next week.
The Blues’ currently sit 13th in the table, despite Davies leading the club to the League One title last term, with an historic 111 points.
Now, it has been claimed O’Neil is in the fray to replace the head coach, if he was to depart St Andrews. The 42-year-old has been without a job since December following his sacking from Premier League side Wolves.
The former Pompey and Bolton Wanderers midfielder has been linked with various jobs since then, including the Norwich City vacancy in the summer along with the recent Rangers post.
After coming through the ranks at Fratton Park, O’Neil amassed 192 outings for the Blues, which included winning the Division One title in 2003, before his departure in 2007.
Manchester United make Derby swoop
Manchester United have signed young Derby County talent Charlie Hardy, according to The Athletic.
It has been claimed the Red Devils have landed the Pride Park academy talent, who will now join with the Premier League outfit’s U18’s squad - currently managed by former midfielder Darren Fletcher.
The young keeper, who has played five times for England at youth level, will sign a scholarship at Old Trafford before penning professional terms in July 2026.
Hardy came through the youth system at Derby and featured four times for the Rams at U18’s level in the Premier League 2.