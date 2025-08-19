David Wheeler registered 18 appearances for Pompey during the 2018-19 campaign.

There are just under two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window and John Mousinho is still looking to bolster his squad.

Pompey have so far added six new faces this summer, with Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang all making the move to Fratton Park.

However, there are a number of key positions which requires further strengthening, including on the right wing.

But there is one former Blues forward who is still looking to make a move in the transfer window.

David Wheeler has turned to the PFA for support in a bid to continue his career following his released from Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old becomes the latest ex-Pompey regular to link-up with the PFA-led training camp, which is designed for out-of-contract members to keep their fitness levels up when clubs come calling.

The programme allows players to have access to spa and gym facilities, strength and conditioning sessions, training as well as the organised friendlies.

So far this summer, the 10-week camp has been utilised by a number of former Fratton Park regulars, including Jordy Hiwula, Tom Davies, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ben Stevenson, Chris Maguire, Asmir Begovic and Ellis Harrison. Swift was another to use the course during the summer ahead of his Pompey return in June.

Joining Wheeler on week eight of the programme are 41 fellow free agents, which include former Barcelona and Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, ex-Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga, Patrick Bauer, Macaulay Bonne and Yanic Wildschut.

The winger is hoping to continue his career following the conclusion of hiss short-term deal with Shrewsbury at the end of last term.

Following his Wycombe Wanderers exit in February, the experienced forward sealed a switch to Croud Meadow on a free transfer in a bid to help Salop avoid relegation.

However, despite the guidance of former Pompey boss Michael Appleton, Shrewsbury ended the campaign at the foot of the League One table - 14 points from safety.

Wheeler failed to score or assist in any of his 10 appearances for the Shropshire outfit and was released along with eight other first-team members in May.

David Wheeler’s frustrating Fratton Park stay

David Wheeler. | PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

After a difficult maiden campaign with QPR, the Exeter City academy graduate was recruited by Kenny Jackett on a season-long loan in August 2018.

This reduced the winger to just 18 outings in all competitions, which included just one League One start.

Scoring just three goals during his Fratton Park stay, his loan deal was prematurely cut short in January 2019, when the Hoops triggered his recall option and was sent straight to League Two outfit MK Dons.

He told The News: ‘David’s someone we know after signing him on loan. He is a good individual and a good player. It was difficult getting him and Jamal Lowe into the team.

‘Also at that time, we had a very settled side and I don’t think I hardly needed to change anything for whatever the reason.

‘But he was always professional and always consistent. These things happen (when players get recalled) and you come through it and have to carry on.

‘He came in as a loan player and I would say it was maybe a frustrating time for him at Portsmouth with the form of Jamal Lowe at that time.’

