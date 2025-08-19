Key Hannover 96 personnel have been speaking about a potential departure for Pompey target Josh Knight

The door has been opened for Pompey target Josh Knight to leave 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96 before the transfer window closes.

Die Roten’s managing director, Marcus Mann, has admitted a departure for the former Peterborough United defender could materialise over the coming days.

He said ‘it was not impossible’ for a deal to seal the 27-year-old’s exit to happen, after Knight was not selected for any of Hannover’s opening three games of the new season.

Mann made reference to the centre-back’s future with the German club following reports that he, sporting director Ralph Becker and recently-appointed new manager Christian Titz would meet this week to discuss departures from the Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena following a summer recruitment drive that has already seen 16 incomings.

His remarks have also emerged at a time when colleague Becker confessed exits were now the focus. Although, he stressed any offers Hannover received for their players would not automatically lead to a parting of ways.

Pompey’s interest in Knight

The News revealed on Saturday that Knight was a player Pompey held a firm interest in as they look to conclude further deals ahead of the transfer window closing at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

The Blues have already added six new faces to head coach John Mousinho’s squad list. And while a frontline right-winger and striker remain their top priority, additional cover in the heart of the defence is still deemed necessary, with Knight emerging as their top target.

The Blues aren’t alone in wanting the Leicester City youth-team product, though. According to German media outlet Bild, Hannover have received approaches from several sides in the Championship and League One about Knight’s availability.

What’s been said about Josh Knight’s future at Hannover

Knight featured 23 times for Hannover last season in 2. Bundesliga and scored three goals - including an important stoppage-time equaliser against Eintracht Braunschweig in March.

A free signing from Peterborough in the summer of 2024, he went into this year’s off-season as the man many considered to be the bedrock of 96’s season for the now up-and-running campaign.

Titz’ arrival and subsequent moves into the transfer market, however, changed that perception. Indeed, Knight - who still has a year remaining on his contract - is now considered seventh choice and hasn’t even been asked to appear for Hannover’s under-23s to retain his sharpness, as has been expected of others currently on the fringes of the first team.

As a result, Hannover are open to offers for a player they value at one million euros.

Speaking to bild.de after Knight sat out Saturday’s cup defeat to Cottbus, Mann is quoted as saying: ‘There could be some movement with Josh. It's not impossible that something else could happen.’

Meanwhile, Becker told the club website: ‘Perhaps something will happen in the other direction.’ However, he added: ‘If we decide to plan with a player, then that's at the top of our list.’

Why Pompey want a centre-back

Like Hannover, Pompey are currently well stocked at centre-back.

At present, Mousinho has Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Hayden Matthews, Ibane Bowat and Tom McIntyre at his disposal.

But with two of them - Matthews and Bowatt - coming back from long-term injuries and McIntyre no longer in Pompey’s plans, there is a desire to improve their options.

The Blues’ hopes of retaining Bristol City loanee Rob Atkinson beyond the end of last season were dashed when he signed a new contract with the Robins. Meanwhile, last week it was reported that Pompey missed out on the £1m signing of Birmingham centre-back Krystian Bielik, who instead opted for a move to West Brom.

Pompey travel to WBA on Saturday keen to make up for last weekend’s disappointing home defeat at the hands of Norwich, with two defensive errors proving costly as Mousinho’s side lost 2-1.

