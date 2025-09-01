Pompey are still looking to strengthen ahead of this evening’s 7pm deadline.

Josh Murphy’s future is at the centre of proceedings on deadline day, with the winger of interest to Championship rivals Leicester City.

While keeping the Blues’ 2024-25 Player of the Season remains a priority, John Mousinho’s men are still hoping to strengthen their wide options.

But Pompey aren’t the only Championship club looking for winger options, with a host of recognisable names also potentially on the move.

With just hours of the transfer window remaining, quite a few wingers could find themselves on the move as they become the hottest property for Championship managers.

Jeserun Rak-Sakyi to Leicester City

As we all know, Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes is looking to strengthen his attacking ranks before tonight’s 7pm deadline, with Murphy not the only winger to be on the Foxes’ radar.

Sky Sports News have reported Leicester are eyeing a loan move for the Crystal Palace youngster, who is also believed to be wanted by Sheffield United (Football Insider) and Celtic (Alan Nixon).

The article claims the King Power Stadium outfit want to sign the 22-year-old on a temporary basis, although the Eagles are unwilling to let the ex-Charlton man depart without securing a replacement.

It remains to be seen whether a move for the ex-Pompey target will have ramifications for their pursuit of Murphy.

Abu Kamara’s Hull City future

The Fratton faithful would love to see Abu Kamara return to PO4 before the close of the window, but that avenue now appears to be closed.

The 22-year-old is expected to complete his move to Getafe today, with Christiantus Uche poised to seal a switch to Crystal Palace.

After a hold-up on Friday over a deal for the ex-Pompey favourite, Hull Live have since confirmed a pathway has been cleared for the League One title winner to make his move to the Spanish second tier.

Chiedozie Ogbene to Sheffield United

Ipswich Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene is undergoing a medical with Sheffield United ahead of a season-long loan.

After being made available by the Tractor Boys for a departure on a temporary basis, Sky Sports News have since confirmed the winger is expected to seal a move to Bramall Lane.

The Republic of Ireland international operates on either wing and would be a huge signing for any Championship club lucky to add him to their squad.

Chiedoze Ogbene | Getty Images

Patrick Roberts to Birmingham City

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts. Sky Sports News have stated the Black Cats’ right winger is poised to make the move to St Andrews on a season-long loan deal, despite heavy interest from Derby County.

The forward has netted seven goals and provided 18 assists over the past three seasons at the Stadium of Light.

Kaide Gordon to Blackpool

Kaide Gordon

Former Pompey loanee Kaide Gordon is expected to depart Liverpool today.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has claimed Blackpool are in the race to sign the 20-year-old along with a number of unnamed clubs.

After arriving at Fratton Park during the January window, the young winger struggled at PO4 and registered just five Championship outings.

