Pompey will face Southampton for the first time in six years next season.

Danny Mills has made a brutal claim over the south coast derby.

Pompey will face their bitter rivals for the first time in six years next season, with the two sides last meeting in the Carabao Cup in 2019.

Following the release of the 2025-26 Championship fixtures on Thursday, the Blues now know when they will lock horns with the Saints once again.

David Norris’ last-minute volley sent the travelling Fratton faithful into delirium, with his late strike ensuring Michael Appleton’s men put their rival’s promotion on hold.

Although anticipation is growing on the south coast over the prospect of a first clash since 2019, not everyone shares the excitement.

Speaking ahead of the last fixture, in which the then-Premier League Southampton claimed a 4-0 triumph over Kenny Jackett’s then-League One outfit, former England international Mills downplayed the contest.

In fact, the ex-Manchester City defender admitted the fixture was one of the smaller derbies in England as he took a brutal swipe at the encounter which attracts so many.

TalkSPORT pundit on Pompey v Southampton

He told talkSPORT ahead of the last derby in 2019: ‘When you look at some of the big derbies around the world, you think about Glasgow, Istanbul and Rome.

‘Hampshire? It doesn’t stand out as one of the nastiest. Oh, a nice little derby down in Hampshire.

‘I get that it’s big derby in Hampshire, but if you’re a football fan and you’re thinking, ‘I’m going to go to some of the biggest derbies around the world’, where on the list does Portsmouth vs Southampton come? I would suggest on page seven.

‘If I’m going around the world, it’s way down. It’s page seven or eight before you get to Pompey vs Southampton.

‘I’ll give you six that a bigger – El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Sunderland vs Newcastle, Liverpool vs Everton…

I'm even going to go as far as saying Wolves vs West Brom is bigger, and West Ham vs Millwall - that’s six just for starters!

‘No way, I’m not having it.’

The dates of the south coast derby between Pompey and Southampton

Fratton Park played host to the last meeting between the two sides six years ago.

Southampton, who were in the top flight under Ralph Hassenhuttl, emphatically saw off Jackett’s men, who had a difficult start to the 2019-20 League One campaign.

Prior to that, St Mary's played host to the last league clash between the bitter rivals in April 2012, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Mousinho’s men make the short journey to face the Saints on September 13 before the Blues host Still’s side on January 24, 2025 at Fratton Park.

