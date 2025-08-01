Pompey fans have all been saying the same thing following Paddy Lane’s departure.

Paddy Lane’s two-and-a-half-year stay with Pompey came to an emotional end on Thursday evening.

After joining from Fleetwood in January 2023, the winger went on to score 14 goals and register 11 assists in 84 outings in all competitions for John Mousinho’s men.

Indeed, Lane was a pivotal figure in the Blues’ return to the Championship during the 2023-24 campaign, with only Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi netting more.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to make the step up to the second tier last term and only amassed one goal and one assist in 22 league appearances before his season was prematurely cut short in January after sustaining a knee injury against Blackburn Rovers.

After returning to action at the start of pre-season, the forward featured against his new employers last Saturday as Pompey ran rampant in a 4-0 triumph at Reading.

Lane now bids an emotional farewell to Fratton Park and becomes the latest League One title-winning hero to depart the south coast this summer, following Kusini Yengi, Tom Lowery, Ryley Towler and Christian Saydee in heading to the exit doors.

Although it’s a fond goodbye for the Northern Ireland international, his move is one supporters believe is best for all parties as the Blues continue their preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Here are the best of the reactions following Lane’s departure on X.

Pompey verdict after Paddy Lane’s move to Reading

Paddy Lane (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) | Getty Images

@Brooke_Smedley: Unfortunately not a Championship player and one that if we want to cement ourselves in the league we need to improve on. Right decision, thanks for the memories Paddy.

@PompeyTdog: Good move for both parties, really likeable lad , was very good in our League One campaign and will smash it for reading.

@PropPersonnel: Gutted that Paddy is leaving but 100% think it is the right move for both parties. I am a massive fan of Paddy's and he will always have a place in my #Pompey heart - he played a huge part in getting us out of League 1 and for that I am eternally grateful. Good luck Paddy.

@PFCperspectives: Shame it didn’t work out but lacked the pace & power required in the Champ. Hughes & Mousinho know what they’re doing. Top signing for Reading.

@alexwells9689: Mate this hurts, he truly embodies everything that is important for a Pompey player. I really thought he would have been given a chance this season but I can see why we have made this decision. Good luck at Reading Paddy, will be one of in not the best winger in League One.

@PompeyTransfer: For me this falls into the same category as Saydee, probs not yet good enough for Championship but will smash League 1 Big personality lost but probably the right move for Pompey and him. Contributions won’t be forgotten, truly hope Paddy smashes it at.

@PhilCartwright0: Good move all round. Not made the step up to the Championship and didn’t look like he ever would. Great signing for Reading at L1 level.

@dazza_nics: The lad needs consistent game time & I just don’t think he’s going to get that here. He’s not yet a regular Championship player. Hope he does a job at Reading, like he did for us in the League 1 winning season!

@Craigpfc7: Take the emotion out of it and it's the correct decision. Unfortunately, I can't and I'm gutted.

@blakepfc: Would’ve loved to see him do well here but he’s not up to the level we want to be at unfortunately, got to make the tough calls. Go smash it.

