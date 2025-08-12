Jordy Hiwuala spent just one season at Fratton Park - scoring three goals in 15 appearances for Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordy Hiwula’s long-awaited search for a new home is finally over.

After departing Morecambe at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, the 30-year-old has been without a home since July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But more than 13 months later, the former Pompey striker has sealed a move to the National League in a bit to reignite his career.

Hiwula has joined National League outfit Boston United, where he’s penned a one-year deal at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The frontman had spent a period on trial with the Pilgrims earlier in the month and featured against Sheffield United on August 2.

Indeed, the experienced frontman did enough to impress boss Graham Coughlan and secured a first permanent move in more than a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2020 Fratton Park arrival linked up with the PFA-led training camp in July, which is designed for out-of-contract members to keep their fitness levels up should sides come calling.

He had been joined by former Blues regulars Tom Davies, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Chris Maguire and Ben Stevenson during his time on the 10-week camp, which is now in it’s second year after being set up in 2024.

The programme allows players to have access to spa and gym facilities, strength and conditioning sessions, training and matches, with six fixtures already lined-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, it had been utilised by John Swift prior to his PO4 return, while the likes of Asmir Begovic and Ellis Harrison have also attended.

Jordyn Hiwula’s career to date and Pompey, Coventry and Doncaster spells

Jordy Hiwula. | National World

Hiwula’s move to Boston represents a timely return to first-team football and becomes the 13th different club of his career.

The striker, who came through the ranks at Manchester City, had featured for Yeovil, Walsall, Huddersfield, Wigan, Bradford, Fleetwood and Coventry prior to his arrival at Fratton Park in October 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruited on a free transfer by Kenny Jackett, there was plenty of expectation among fans that the forward would continue his impressive goal-scoring record seen with the Sky Blues.

However, Hiwula struggled for league appearances and registered just nine outings in League One under both Jackett and Danny Cowley.

He netted three goals, which came in cup competitions, during his one-year stay on the south coast before being released in the major summer overhaul in 2021.

Following his exit, the England youth international spent time with Doncaster, Ross County and Morecambe before his year-long absence in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Hiwula is bidding to reignite his once promising career in the fifth tier of English football with Boston, who finished 19th in the National League last term.