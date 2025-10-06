It was the long-running deal which went to the wire. Josef Bursik was always confident his Fratton arrival would get over the line, though, and now the former Stoke City and Hibs man is making a decent early impression at PO4.

And the new keeper has admitted his surprise at his first-team emergence, after chalking up his first Fratton shutout against leaders Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Former Stoke man on Pompey move: It took a long time to push over line

Bursik completed his third start for his new club, as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Boro at Fratton Park following his deadline day arrival from Belgian outfit Club Brugges.

The former Stoke City man revealed how Pompey have held a long-running interest in bringing in his calming presence to bolster their goalkeeper department, with interest stretching back to last season.

The move went right to the wire, however, with talk of an exit for Jordan Archer which never materialised in the final reckoning. That didn’t stop Bursik sealing a two-year deal, however, with the keeper always quietly confident the move would get done.

He said: ‘The move happened a day before the window closed, but I just had a feeling it was going to happen. There were some things which needed to happen to make it quicker, which didn’t happen.

‘But in my head I was thinking it was going to happen, so when it did I was in a good place coming in.

‘It (Pompey’s interest) came on quite early doors, to be honest, the back end of last season, it just took a long time to push over the line. I went back to Brugge in pre-season because I was still contracted for a week and I came back to London thinking it would get done.

‘It didn’t get done, though, so I was training with the goalie coach, Andy Marshall, and staying sharp that way. Fair play to him, he got me into a good place coming here. I didn’t have a pre-season where it’s been really quick, but I still feel really good.

‘I was in contact with Joe Prodomo quite a bit through the summer and he was in contact with Andy. They were liaising and making sure I was in a good place, so it was waiting for the move to get done which it eventually did.

‘The other cats that are here are great, Jordan Archer, Ben Killip and obviously Nico (Schmid) who is injured at the minute - they are all good around the building with the young lads, too.

‘They are a good group and we all enjoy training. I think it’s healthy to have that competition, because it will bring the best out of all of us.’

Nico Schmid’s injury has presented Bursik with the early chance for minutes, with the Londoner usurping Ben Killip after his start against Sheffield Wednesday. That route to playing time may have happened quicker than expected for the 25-year-old, but he feels he’s prepared himself well for the opportunity.

Bursik added: ‘I’ve done all I could’ve. There’s only so much you can do on your own, but I feel I’ve got up to speed pretty quick. There’s things to work on I feel, but at the minute I feel in a good place.

‘I came into football at a young age so you get used to it. You’re always ready and you’re always training for that moment.

‘Coming in here I didn’t think I’d get into the team this quickly, but that’s how football works. So I’m buzzing about. I love playing and it’s nice to be back in England. It’s been three years since I was playing in the Championship at Stoke, so it’s great to be back and I’m really enjoying it.’