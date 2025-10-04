Josh Murphy became the latest key Pompey figure to pen a new long-term deal at Fratton Park.

Pompey have been praised for their new approach of handing out new contracts during the season to secure their prized assets.

The News’ Blues reporter Jordan Cross believes John Mousinho’s side now have a strong nucleus to build a competitive Championship squad around - but is adamant more additions are still needed.

It comes after the 30-year-old was at the centre of late transfer interest from Leicester City in the summer, although Pompey remained clear he was not for sale.

The winger also follows in the steps of Terry Devlin, Regan Poole and Colby Bishop, who were all handed new deals during the second half of last term.

And that new approach of offering new deals during the season to protect key assets has been praised by Cross in the latest episode of Pompey Talk.

Expert Pompey view on Josh Murphy’s new deal

He said: ‘In the last couple of seasons, we’ve seen Colby Bishop, Terry Devlin and Regan Poole tied down with the season up and running.

‘Pompey are now settling into that formula and if you’ve got something to offer and if you’re an asset, then it makes sense to do that deal when the season is rolling along. Josh Murphy works into that area of an asset for the longer term.

‘It gives Pompey continuity with John (Mousinho) as the figurehead. What it does do is protect assets, it doesn’t mean they’re all going to be staying there.

‘We are all realistic, if interest comes then Pompey are a business like anyone else but they are protecting their assets and that means they’re in control of the situation.

‘A bit like the Murphy situation, if you come in and low-ball Pompey, they aren’t going to entertain it.

‘They weren’t going to entertain the Murphy one anyway because it was so late but even if it was earlier, they’re in a position where they say slap £10m and then we’ll have a talk. That’s what they can do with their assets.

Josh Murphy. | Portsmouth FC

‘We want to see Pompey’s Championship squad evolve and I don’t think they’re there yet by a long stretch in terms of depth.

‘You are seeing the nucleus laid down where Pompey have that core. You’ve got Lang, Schmid, Murphy, Bishop, Segecic and these players can become the foundation.

‘There is a drop off from the main players to the squad players. That is natural because there are a lot of players adapting, quite young players.

‘I think Pompey do have a really good squad at Championship level now, it looks really competitive.

‘We were all cooing about it but John (Mousinho) sounded a note of realism recently and referenced the Reading game where they made a lot of changes and how poor that performance was. It’s starting to be evident now a bit.

‘I think it’s good that there is that core there but there needs to be that constant evolution where you top it up by getting these players and then getting the depth of the squad which isn’t quite there yet.’