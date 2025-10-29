Pompey have scored just 10 goals in their opening 12 Championship matches this season.

A severe lack of confidence is affecting Pompey’s threat in front of goal this season.

That’s the clear verdict of Ali Maxwell from the respected Not The Top 20 Podcast, who is adamant John Mousinho’s men have to unlock their ‘swagger’ if they want to progress this season.

The Blues’ goalscoring frustrations continued on Saturday afternoon against Stoke City, with the hosts denied on a number of occasions by Viktor Johansson, who came to the rescue for the Potters throughout the second half.

Pompey’s lack of threat going forward has been evident, having scored just 10 goals in the opening 12 games - the second lowest figure in the Championship.

Injury issues have rocked the Blues’ frontline this term, with Harvey Blair, Franco Umeh, Thomas Waddingham, Callum Lang and Josh Murphy all missing a large chunk of the campaign so far.

In contrast, Mousinho’s men have been hugely impressive defensively, conceding just 13 goals during that time,

Given their strong defensive figures, Maxwell is adamant Pompey are not far off the pace despite their concerns going forward.

And the respected host believes the return of Josh Murphy can inject some much-needed confidence into the Blues’ front line.

Pompey’s goalscoring concerns after Stoke City frustrations

Speaking on the latest episode, he said: ‘They travelled down to Pompey and it was another Sorba (Thomas) special that won them the match. A brilliant in-swinging cross from the left, which was headed into his own net by Hayden Matthews.

‘We also saw two Viktor Johansson specials, some outstanding shot stopping to keep Portsmouth at bay when they had opportunities in the second half with Makenzie Kirk.

‘For Pompey, they’re really struggling for goals, it’s only 10 scored in 12 games this season.

‘That’s with seven home games and five away so they’re unbalanced in terms of games at Fratton Park. You wonder that they haven’t necessarily made the most of those.

‘Colby Bishop doesn’t look quite at his best and Conor Chaplin, who definitely doesn’t look at his best since rejoining.

‘The great news is that Josh Murphy came back in and immediately got the ball on the left, shifted onto his left foot and put in a delicious cross. Kirk then drew that amazing save out of Johansson.

Pompey's Josh Murphy | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘The fans aren’t feeling great after this one, which is understandable with another home defeat.

‘But, they have only conceded 13 in their 10 games so defensively not a lot wrong. They just need to find a bit of swagger, a bit of confidence and get those attacking players to click in order to start moving in the right direction.’

Pompey make the trip to Birmingham City this weekend, looking to pick up their first win in three matches.

