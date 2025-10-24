Colby Bishop’s place in Pompey’s starting line-up is under the microscope ahead of Stoke City, with Makenzie Kirk the young pretender pushing for inclusion. The new boy discusses his readiness for Championship involvement.

Makenzie Kirk promised he’s ready to stake his Pompey Championship claim as John Mousinho weighs up with Stoke City role.

The new Blues striker is adamant he’s ready to ‘embrace’ the step up to second-tier level, as he pushes for inclusion at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Makenzie Kirk: ‘Take the Pompey opportunity’

Eyes are on Mousinho’s attacking selection against the Potters, as he faces a number of considerations in forward areas against Mark Robins’ side.

Injuries and suspension unavailability along with the extent of Josh Murphy’s involvement are big factors for the Pompey boss to weigh-up. But Mousinho’s striker selection is another significant issue, with Colby Bishop not scoring in eight games and struggling for openings.

Kirk made his mark off the bench against Coventry City, however, with his maiden goal for his new club and is confident he can make his mark at Championship level if called upon.

He said: ‘The level is something I have to embrace as much as I can. It’s a big step up from where I’ve come from, but you’ve just got to take the opportunity

‘I’ve got to take the opportunity as it comes, because it’s a chance that might not come about every day. So you have to do as well as you can and make the most of every moment.

‘I’m confident in my own abilities, I think I can come here and offer a lot to the team in the Championship. It’s something I believe I can do.’

Kirk’s cool finish on Tuesday night came on his third Pompey appearance since arriving on deadline day from St Johnstone, with League One outfit Peterborough among those also on the 21-year-old’s trail.

Whirlwind period for Northern Ireland under-21 international

That followed on from outings against Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich, with Kirk also having recent international involvement at under-21 level with Northern Ireland. That saw three appearances for Kirk’s country, including a 2-1 defeat by Germany last week, and another landmark goal with his first at the level against Malta.

Kirk is embracing a frantic period in his life, as he moves away from home for the first time at the other end of Great British.

Kirk added: ‘It’s been pretty non stop. It’s the first time moving away from home for me, so it’s all brand new.

‘There’s been a couple of international breaks in between to break it up.

‘It’s been good being here, moving into a new place and going away on international duty. It’s all a new experience for me, but I’m really enjoying it.’