Pompey transfer news as Blues eye St Johnstone sensation Makenzie Kirk.

There are still two weeks to go in the transfer window and there is still plenty of business to be done for Pompey.

The Blues have added six new faces to the squad so far this summer and that doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon, with more names tipped with a switch to Fratton Park.

Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers and unnamed Scottish Premiership sides are also interested in the striker, who is making waves with St Johnstone.

However, reports in Scotland have since revealed the current figure which the Blues and their fellow rivals will have to pay in order to land Kirk this summer.

The Courier Sport have claimed the current bidding war has exceeded the £500,000 mark, with the Posh currently placing the highest offer so far.

That approach was promptly rejected by the Saints earlier in the week, who are believed to be holding out for a higher price for the young talent.

Kirk, who came through the ranks with Hearts, netted 11 times in all competitions for St Johnstone last season, who were relegated from Scotland’s top flight.

It was an impressive maiden campaign at McDiarmid Park and has started strong this term, scoring four goals in seven outings to date.

This has put a number of clubs - including Pompey - on high alert for the frontman, who is entering the final 12 months of his current St Johnstone deal.

With reports in Scotland stating the Saints rejected a bid of more than half-a-million pounds from Peterborough, boss Simo Valakari confirmed his side had turned down an offer earlier in the week for Kirk.

Pompey are chasing prolific young striker Makenzie Kirk. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He said ‘The club rejected an approach for Makenzie, it is normal football business.

‘Makenzie is a good player who is young and who scores goals.

‘We knew there would be interest in him this summer and rightly so. Nothing has changed. He is our player and he is working hard so we will see what happens.

‘We are not desperate to sell. Scoring goals is the hardest job in football. It is a good sign for our club to have other clubs interested in our players.’

Pompey’s attacking options

Pompey are looking to strengthen ahead of the September 1 deadline, with a number of areas in need of further additions before the close of the window.

The Blues have earmarked Kirk as a long-term projected and a striker, who would compliment Mousinho’s forward ranks along with Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham.

The Magic Man has led the line in Pompey’s opening two games of the Championship season so far, but missed a penalty during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Norwich City.

Kirk has nine international caps at youth level for Northern Ireland and netted 43 times in 49 appearances for Hearts B in Scotland’s Lowlands League as he broke onto the scene.

The young striker has also featured for Hamilton during his career to date before making the move to St Johnstone last summer.

