Portsmouth, Wrexham and Derby County-linked man closing in on surprise new club after summer transfer saga
Nectar Triantis’ summer transfer saga appears to be coming to an end.
The midfielder has been linked with a host of Championship clubs, including Pompey, during the window after being told he has no future with Sunderland.
The Blues were first linked with the 22-year-old in May, with reports claiming John Mousinho’s men were in battle with Blackburn Rovers to secure his signature.
But those rumours were quickly put to bed, with the football operations at Fratton Park continuing their midfield search elsewhere.
However, Triantis was continuously linked with a move to the second tier, with rumours circling over a £1.2m bid by Derby County - something which Rams boss John Eustace profusely denied.
The classy operator’s summer-long search for a new home is now coming to a close after being told he is free to leave the Stadium of Light.
The Greek talent looks set to wave goodbye to English football altogether, with Football Insider revealing a deal has been agreed to join Minnesota United.
The article claims Triantis will seal a permanent switch Stateside, with the deal expected to be completed before the MLS transfer deadline on Friday.
After impressive loan stints with Hibernian, which saw the midfielder nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Season last term, he returned to the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign.
But the former Central Coast Mariners ace was told he would not part of Regis Le Bris’ Premier League plans and therefore given the green light to depart with two-years remaining on his contract.
This had seen him linked with the likes of Pompey, Blackburn, Derby, QPR, Wrexham and West Brom, while a move to Easter Road was also on the cards.
Triantis is now closing in on a move to Minnesota, with an announcement expected to be made imminently.
Get the inside track on your club when you subscribe to Pompey Talk with Neil & Jordan - our premium Thursday newsletter
Mousinho happy with Pompey midfield options
A move to Fratton Park was quickly rubbished, despite the Blues looking to bolster their engine room.
Pompey have since signed John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux in the heart of midfield, who have joined Andre Dozzell and Marlon Pack in the ranks.
With five players available to Mousinho, the head coach admitted earlier in the summer he is not looking to add any new faces in the middle of the park.
He told The News: ‘I think we are pretty well placed in the centre of the park now.
‘If you look across it, we have Luke, Marlon, Dos, Swifty and Mark. They are a pretty good five in there, with a lot of players which complement each other and can fill those positions.
‘Never say never, we will always keep looking if anything pops up, but I think that’s a pretty good five.
‘Overall, we are still looking to strengthen in other areas, so we’re not done yet. I guess there’s plenty of time and very little time at the same time, if that makes sense.
‘The season is coming up really quickly and we have seen how long some of these transfers take to get done.
‘We stand by our guns, though, and want to bring the right players in at the right time, rather than just filling the squad for the sake of it.’