The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is less than a day to go until Pompey get their Championship campaign underway.

The Blues make the trip to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, looking to get the new season off to a winning start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho’s men, of course, were triumphant in their last trip to the Kassam Stadium in February - representing just their second away victory of the campaign.

But Pompey’s new-look side will be going into the season with new optimism with six new faces added to the squad during the summer window, with Yang Min-hyeok the latest to arrive through the doors at Fratton Park.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs ramp up their business.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

West Brom want midfielder

West Brom are the latest Championship side credited with an interest in midfielder Nectar Triantis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims Ryan Mason’s side have held internal discussions with the Aussie sensation over a potential loan move after being told he is not part of Regis Le Bris’ Premier League plans this season.

No approach has been made just yet by the Hawthorns outfit but are believed to be keen on exploring a deal.

After arriving from Central Coast Mariners in 2023, Triantis has featured just five times in all competitions for Sunderland. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan with Hibs before returning to Easter Road last summer, where he impressed and was nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his return to the Stadium of Light at the end of last term, the Socceroos star was linked with a move to Fratton Park as Mousinho looked to bolster his engine room. However, any links were quickly rubbished, with Triantis not on the Blues transfer radar.

Hull hope for Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt. | Getty Images

Hull City are closing in on the signing of Leeds United ace Joe Gekhardt.

Hull Live have revealed Sergej Jakirovic’s men have agreed a deal with the newly-promoted Premier League side to re-sign the striker on a season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo a medical before the Tigers’ Championship opener against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Gelhardt spent the second half of last term on loan at the MKM Stadium, where he netted five goals in 20 appearances and started on the final day contest against Pompey at Fratton Park on May 5.

Preston pounce for Devine

With Min-hyeok already sealing his move to Fratton Park, the winger isn’t the only youngster to depart Spurs on loan this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Alfie Devine on a season-long loan deal.

Our sister paper, the Lancashire Post, have suggested an option-to-buy could be inserted into the deal for the 20-year-old, who has also been the subject of interest from Millwall and Wrexham.

The ex-Plymouth talent makes the move to Deepdale and becomes the latest young talent to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, along with Will Lankshear, George Abbott and Min-hyeok.