There is less than a day to go until Pompey get their Championship campaign underway.
The Blues make the trip to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, looking to get the new season off to a winning start.
John Mousinho’s men, of course, were triumphant in their last trip to the Kassam Stadium in February - representing just their second away victory of the campaign.
But Pompey’s new-look side will be going into the season with new optimism with six new faces added to the squad during the summer window, with Yang Min-hyeok the latest to arrive through the doors at Fratton Park.
Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs ramp up their business.
Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.
West Brom want midfielder
West Brom are the latest Championship side credited with an interest in midfielder Nectar Triantis.
Mackem News has revealed the Baggies are weighing up a move for the 22-year-old, who has been linked with Pompey, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County throughout the summer window.
The report claims Ryan Mason’s side have held internal discussions with the Aussie sensation over a potential loan move after being told he is not part of Regis Le Bris’ Premier League plans this season.
No approach has been made just yet by the Hawthorns outfit but are believed to be keen on exploring a deal.
After arriving from Central Coast Mariners in 2023, Triantis has featured just five times in all competitions for Sunderland. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan with Hibs before returning to Easter Road last summer, where he impressed and was nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Season.
Following his return to the Stadium of Light at the end of last term, the Socceroos star was linked with a move to Fratton Park as Mousinho looked to bolster his engine room. However, any links were quickly rubbished, with Triantis not on the Blues transfer radar.
Last week, the midfielder was tipped with a switch to Derby, with reports claiming the Rams had placed a £1.2m bid. Once again, that was put to bed, with John Eustace publicly distancing himself from the rumours.
Hull hope for Gelhardt
Hull City are closing in on the signing of Leeds United ace Joe Gekhardt.
Hull Live have revealed Sergej Jakirovic’s men have agreed a deal with the newly-promoted Premier League side to re-sign the striker on a season-long loan deal.
The 23-year-old is expected to undergo a medical before the Tigers’ Championship opener against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.
Gelhardt spent the second half of last term on loan at the MKM Stadium, where he netted five goals in 20 appearances and started on the final day contest against Pompey at Fratton Park on May 5.
Preston pounce for Devine
With Min-hyeok already sealing his move to Fratton Park, the winger isn’t the only youngster to depart Spurs on loan this summer.
Preston North End have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Alfie Devine on a season-long loan deal.
Our sister paper, the Lancashire Post, have suggested an option-to-buy could be inserted into the deal for the 20-year-old, who has also been the subject of interest from Millwall and Wrexham.
The ex-Plymouth talent makes the move to Deepdale and becomes the latest young talent to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, along with Will Lankshear, George Abbott and Min-hyeok.
