The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Pompey have made one new signing so far this summer as John Mousinho prepares for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Blues got their business underway last Wednesday, confirming the arrival of Adrian Segecic on a three-year deal from Sydney FC.

Elsewhere there is plenty of transfer gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs continue their business.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ second-tier rivals.

Canaries close in on keeper

Norwich City are closing in on a big-money move for Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Vladan Kovacecic.

The Pink Un have reported the Canaries are set to seal the £2m move for the 27-year-old, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Legia Warsaw.

During his loan stint, the shot-stopper made two appearances in the UEFA Conference League - including a 2-1 triumph over Chelsea.

Kovacecic has spent just one season with Sporting after arriving last summer. He registered just 10 outings in all competitions for the Portuguese outfit and now looks set to depart just 12 months into his five-year deal.

The article has stated the Bosnian keeper will travel to England this week to finalise a deal at Carrow Road and is expected to be the Canaries’ number one following Angus Gunn’s departure at the end of the season.

Liam Manning is continuing his revamp of the squad after making the switch from Bristol City last month. Last term, Pompey were held to a 0-0 draw by Norwich in December before a 5-3 triumph in March.

Baggies bag Phillips

West Brom look to have fended off interest from fellow Championship sides to secure the signing of Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

Liverpool Echo has claimed the 28-year-old is closing in on a switch to the Hawthorns to become Ryan Mason’s first signing as head coach.

The report claims the centre-back is undergoing a medical with the West Midlands outfit ahead of a permanent switch from Merseyside.

The Baggies weren’t the only second-tier outfit targeting Phillips this summer, with Norwich and Derby County both keen.

The Reds’ youth product is entering the final 12 months of his current Anfield contract but now looks set to make the move to the Hawthorns for an undisclosed fee.

The experienced defender spent last term on loan with the Rams, where he amassed 33 appearances - including two outings against Pompey.

Middlesbrough move for defender

Kaine Kesler-Hayden. | Getty Images

Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on Aston Villa left-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden, according to The Telegraph.

The 22-year-old is believed to be on Boro’s radar this summer after impressing on loan at Preston North End last term.

The article claims Villa have placed a £3m price-tag on the defender, which will aid their PSR.

The Lilywhites are interested in a return for Kesler-Hayden after winning the club’s Player of the Year award last season. Southampton and Coventry City are also keeping tabs.

