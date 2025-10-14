The Silkeborg man moved to Carrow Road in a £3m deal this summer, despite strong Pompey interest. His start at Norwich City has caught the eye in an underperforming Championship side.

He’s the midfielder who was firmly in Pompey’s sights as they strengthened their squad this summer.

Pelle Mattsson was firmly on the Blues’ transfer shortlist for the middle of the park, as John Mousinho’s squad was bolstered ahead of their second Championship campaign.

Manning on Mattsson: ‘No secret how keen we were’

Mousinho liked what he saw of the Silkeborg man, as the club’s recruitment team highlighted the 24-year-old as someone who could significantly improve their options.

It was second-tier rivals Norwich City who were to win the race for Mattsson’s services, however, with a deal being agreed which can earn his former side up to £3m.

That was certainly a healthy return for Silkeborg, with Pompey instead adding Luke Le Roux, John Swift and Mark Kosznovszky to their midfield group before the close of the summer window.

It’s been relatively tough going for Norwich this term, with one of the division’s big spenders failing to live up expectations to date. The Canaries return to action after the international break 19th in the table, four points below the Blues despite the clear difference in resources.

That means eyes are on boss Liam Manning, who leads the Championship sack race as the 6/4 favourite to be the next man in the division to lose his job.

Offering one of the few rays of light amid a pretty gloomy opening at Carrow Road is Mattsson, however, who has been credited with some impressive displays in four appearances in England to date.

Manning is pleased with the ‘all-action’ showings seen from Mattsson since being handed a three-year deal.

He told The Pink Un: I'm delighted we've got him. It's no secret how keen we were to get him in and I think he's just exciting to watch, right?

‘I think he's all-action, with the ball, without the ball, he's energy, aggression, quality. He's just a real positive character to have around the place as well. I think he's settled in really well, had really good impact in games.

‘Him included, I think a few did step up (against West Brom). (Jack) Stacey did well, Ante (Crnac) was better than he has been as well. Elements are heading in the right direction.

‘Pelle helps it (Norwich’s goal threat), but I also think time and understanding of how we play is definitely an element of that. Like I say, Pelle's quality, a few of the diagonals he hits, he'll do that. He'll take that risk. The more the lads play together, the better they'll get. It's as simple as that for me.’

Norwich fan: ‘Mattsson is a baller’

It seems it’s not just Manning who Mattsson has impressed, with Norwich fans quickly being won over despite a loose touch leading to an Ipswich goal in their 3-1 East Anglian derby defeat.

Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, @greatpscott said: ‘Pelle Mattsson is a baller,’ with Owen_Page9 adding: ‘This start from Pelle Mattsson. Wow’.

Meanwhile, @AdamConor added Jack Stacey and Mattsson were the only Norwich player to maintain their level of performance.

He said: ‘I really like Pelle Mattsson. Him and Stacey are the only two who’ve played well consistently.’