Pompey season tickets for the 2025-26 season have once again sold well, but tomorrow those on the waiting list get their chance to transition - with the Blues warning about doing correctly to book their Championship seats.

Pompey fans will tomorrow scramble to secure their seats at Fratton Park tomorrow as they get their chance to become new season ticket holders.

But it’s set to be a limited number of supporters who are given the chance those on the club’s waiting list have been biding their time for, when the remaining allocation of season tickets are released.

Pompey season ticket warning

And the Blues have warned those looking to snap up a seat need to be on the ball when it comes to their slot to be able to do so.

Pompey have placed a 15,000 cap on season ticket holders, with almost 14,600 renewed by those who were in that category in the 2024-25 season.

That leaves a little of 400 spaces available for those who are currently on the club’s season ticket waiting list. With there a whopping 3,300 fans in that category it’s evident only a small number in proportion to that total will be able to transition for the upcoming campaign.

Pompey fans have been snapping up season ticket renewals. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans on waiting list need to use right window to purchase

Pompey have staggered those on the waiting list getting the chance to snap up their seats - and crucially fans will lose their place in the queue if not buying in the right window.

The first 400 will able to buy tomorrow between 10am and 1pm, with the first 600 positions coming in between 2pm and 5pm.

If any season tickets remain at that point those in the first 800 positions can buy on Tuesday, June 17 (10am-1pm) and the first 1,000 in the unlikely event any remain that afternoon (2pm-5pm).

The reality is those 400-plus seats will probably be snapped up by the end of play tomorrow, underlining the demand to watch John Mousinho’s men build on their Championship return last term.

General sale for Pompey tickets still

That figure will vary depending on the number of tickets allocated to away fans and other factors such as segregation.

Last season’s biggest away following was the 2,171 brought to Fratton Park in March, with 20,421 the biggest attendance against Hull on the final day. Using those figures indicates in excess of 3,000 tickets is likely the minimum which will go on general sale.

With the seat move period now concluded for existing season ticket holders, those on the waiting list should have been contacted by Pompey confirming their position.

Pompey stated this week those buying on the waiting list will be able to do so via the club’s eticketing website. Furthermore, fans can confirm their position on the waiting list by logging into their eticketing account and navigating to ‘account history’ under ‘account management’. They can also check their email received when joining the waiting list.

Season ticket purchases in this period include a £10 ‘fulfilment fee’ covering the cost of the season ticket pack, season ticket badge and postage.