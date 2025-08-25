The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There is a week to go until the transfer window slams shut.

Pompey have been busy throughout the summer, with seven new faces arriving through the doors at Fratton Park.

Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang and Josh Knight have all made the move to the south coast as John Mousinho assembles his squad for the new campaign.

Indeed, Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra is the latest to be tipped with a switch to PO4, while Crystal Palace youngster Franco Umeh is another target.

Elsewhere, clubs across the Championship are also looking to ramp up their business in the final week of the window as they look to strengthen.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s second-tier rivals.

Blackburn boost

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Japan international Ryoya Morishita.

Polish news outlet Przeglad Sportowy have claimed Rovers are finalising a deal for the Legia Warsaw midfielder.

The article claims the 28-year-old has already said his goodbyes to his teammates and is in England to complete the deal, with Valerian Ismael’s side expected to pay £1.73m.

After initially making a loan move from the J-League in 2023, Morishita completed a permanent switch to the Marshall Jzzef Pitsudski Legia Warsaw Stadium.

During his time in the Polish capital, the three-cap international has netted 15 goals and provided 15 assists in 78 appearances, which included nine outings in the Europa Conference League.

Blackburn and Morishita will make the trip to face Pompey at Fratton Park in December.

Coventry’s Chilwell chances

Coventry City are eyeing an ambitious move to sign Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

Journalist Simon Phillips has suggested Frank Lampard is looking to raid his former club for the left-back, who he had previously signed during his time at Stamford Bridge for £50m.

The 28-year-old is expected to depart the south London club before the end of the transfer window, but still has two-years remaining on his current deal.

Chilwell spent the second half of last term on loan with Crystal Palace, where he registered 11 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Sky Blues are hoping to lure the former Leicester City man to the Championship, with his future at Stamford Bridge uncertain.

Lampard is reportedly pushing to sign the defender as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a potential promotion push.

Ben Chilwell | Getty Images

Foxes on the prowl

Leicester City are believed to be one of a number of clubs interested in signing Calvin Stengs, according to reports in Holland.

De Telegraaf have claimed the Foxes are on the hunt to land the attacking midfielder, who could be given the green light to depart this summer.

Marti Cifuentes’ men also face competition from Serie A side Pisa SC, who are also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old’s situation.

After an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign, Stengs is believed to have found himself down the pecking order in Robin Van Persie’s engine room.

Now, a move to England could potentially be on the cards, with Leicester hoping to secure a deal. Former Pompey goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is the only arrival at the King Power Stadium so far this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

