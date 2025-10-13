Sean Raggett enjoyed an outstanding five-year stay at Pompey before moving to Rotherham United in the summer of 2024.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Raggett has suffered an injury-ravaged Rotherham United career to date.

But the former Pompey favourite has been given a much-needed boost in a bid to reignite his New York Stadium stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After featuring just 11 time in his maiden campaign with the Millers due to injury, the 31-year-old was dealt a major blow just four games into his comeback in August.

But less than seven weeks later, the League One title hero is set to make a shock return to the fold this week.

Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw has revealed Raggett is expected to re-join first-team training ahead of Saturday’s game against Leyton Orient - more than two months ahead of schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Raggett returning two months ahead of schedule

And the Millers head coach has praised the club’s medical staff for the impressive turnaround, in a bid to reignite the defender’s New York Stadium career.

Speaking to our sister paper, the Rotherham Advertiser, he said: ‘We're hopeful that he should, potentially, join back in training at some point this week.

‘We're quite positive at this minute that Sean is going to come back a lot quicker than what we expected.

‘We're working hard with these players to get them back because we know how important everybody is. We need Sean Raggett fit, we need Marvin Kaleta fit, we need Josh Kayode fit, we need Tom Holmes back fit, we need everybody fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For every negative, there's a positive somewhere and the news on Sean is one for us.

‘I know that a small percentage of people might be sitting at home thinking we just get everybody injured. But, no, there are (medical and sports-science) people here who are actually good at their jobs.’

Sean Raggett’s frustrating Rotherham career to date

Sean Raggett. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having a near clean-perfect injury record during his time on the south coast, the ex-Norwich City and Lincoln City ace featured just 11 times during his maiden campaign in south Yorkshire.

Two separate knee injuries would be followed up by a Grade C hamstring tear in February, which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

After returning to action in early August, Raggett registered four appearances for the Millers before sustaining his latest blow in a Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley.

With a comeback to training on the cards, he rejoins the side with Rotherham currently occupying a spot in the League One relegation zone after six defeats in their opening 11 league matches.

Your next Pompey read: Leicester City v Portsmouth: Early team news and injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts for Championship contest