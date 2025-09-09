Luckless former Portsmouth favourite suffers yet another cruel blow as Rotherham United struggles continues
Sean Raggett was an ever-present in the Pompey side during his six-year stay at Fratton Park.
This saw the popular defender amass 239 appearances in all competitions under three different managers and help guide the Blues back to the Championship.
But after his shock Blues release in May 2024, the 31-year-old has faced a continuous battle with injury throughout his time with Rotherham United.
During his maiden campaign with the Millers, Raggett featured just 11 times at the New York Stadium after sustaining two separate knee injuries. And the defender would later be forced to sit out the remainder of the campaign in February due to his setback.
But just four games following his return to the side, the League One title winner is set for another extended period on the sidelines.
The former Norwich City man has sustained a Grade C tear in his hamstring which will now force him to miss up to three months of action.
After picking up the blow during Rotherham’s Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley last month, Hamshaw revealed Raggett will now face an extended period on the sidelines.
Former Pompey favourite’s cruel injury blow
He told our sister paper, the Rotherham Advertiser: ‘It's a bad one, he's out for three months.
He's a tough boy and I don't think he really realised he'd done it. He first felt it in the shower after the match. It shows his pain threshold is quite high. We sent him for a scan and then we got the worst bit of news.
We've lost (Hakeem) Odoffin and (Cameron) Humphreys from last season. We've brought in Agbaire and he's out. Now Raggett has got injured again.’
With Raggett set for another spell on the sidelines, the popular central defender is the only injury concern for Hamshaw.
Rotherham are currently without Kion Etete, Sam Nombe, Josh Benson, Martin Sherif, Lenny Agbaire and Ben Hatton along with the former Pompey favourite.
With the Millers sat 17th in the standings, the Millers boss has put his side’s slow start to the campaign down to their ongoing injury situation.
‘A frustration is, all the injuries are happening in games. It's a tough thing. We'll regroup, re-focus and re-energise and go again.
‘I feel for any player who's injured. We've got quite a lot of them at the minute. We're not in the business of feeling sorry for each other. We have to make sure we do everything we can to get them back on the pitch as soon as possible.
‘It will be good when we can put our full team out. I haven't had the luxury of doing that yet. That's not an excuse, it's the truth.’