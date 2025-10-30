Gavin Bazunu spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Pompey before joining arch-rivals Southampton in July 2022.

Gavin Bazunu inspired Southampton U21’s to a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid’s youth side on Wednesday evening.

The goalkeeper, who has fallen down the pecking order at St Mary’s, was one of two senior players named in the Saints’ Premier League International Cup clash against the Spanish giants.

The former Pompey loanee was at the heart of the action, with his powerful stoppage-time header rattling the crossbar, having been sent up for the late corner.

Despite being in nosebleed territory, he smashed an effort onto the woodwork before Abdul Okunola was able to tap in Bazunu’s late chance to grab a draw against Alvaro Arbeloa’s men.

It sparked wild celebrations with nearly 11,000 supporters in attendance at St Mary’s, with the Republic of Ireland international taking centre stage for the last-gasp leveller.

In fact, it prompted calls from fans for the keeper to start up front against Preston North End on Saturday, with the Saints struggling in front of goal this term.

One supporter said: ‘That’s a better header than any of our forwards have managed this season. Sadly, I’m not joking.’ Meanwhile another added: ‘Bazunu has to start up front Saturday.’

Southampton’s poor start to the new Championship season

It’s been a frustrating start to the campaign for Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League last term. Will Still’s men have won just two of their opening 12 games to date and currently sit 20th in the Championship - one point below Pompey.

For Bazunu, game time has dried up in the second tier this season, which has seen him feature just six times so far, which included last month’s south-coast derby draw against his former side.

After a number of disappointing display’s between the sticks, the under-fire head coach dropped the £12m signing from the starting XI, amid supporter criticism.

Still said: I'm not pointing a finger at Gav, but it’s what we have seen and felt. We looked at some stats and backed that up.

‘We have conceded too many goals, and on some of the goals we conceded, we just felt we could do a bit better. It’s just a general decision.’

Following the Saints boss’ comments following the defeat to Hull City, Bazunu has been named on the bench in the following eight Championship matches, with Alex McCarthy coming into the side.

Gavin Bazunu’s time at Pompey

Gavin Bazunu. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 23-year-old spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Fratton Park, having been recruited by Danny Cowley.

The keeper went on to keep 16 clean sheets in 44 League One appearances for the Blues, which saw him claim the Players’ Player of the Season accolade.

Since his 2022 switch, the Republic of Ireland international has kept 17 clean sheets in 84 outings for the Blues’ south-coast rivals.