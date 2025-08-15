The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Pompey as the new campaign gathers pace.

The Blues return to Fratton Park after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Reading but are looking to continue their unbeaten start the Championship following last Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Oxford United.

Norwich City make the trip to Fratton Park this weekend, who are now under the leadership of Liam Manning following his switch from Bristol City earlier in the summer.

There are still more than two weeks to go until the close of the transfer, with John Mousinho eyeing further additions to his side before deadline day.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds as clubs across the second tier ramp up their business.

Middlesbrough make Man City move

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Manchester City sensation Sverre Nypan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has revealed Rob Edwards' men have agreed a deal to secure the 18-year-old on a season-long loan from the Etihad Stadium.

His move to the Riverside Stadium comes just two months after the young midfielder sealed a £12.5m move from Rosenborg.

Nypan penned a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola’s side after shining in the Norwegian top-flight outfit, having made his debut aged 15 in 2022.

Since then, the 38-cap Norway youth international netted 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 70 appearances for Rosenborg prior to his big-money move to Manchester City in June.

Reports suggest the Premier League outfit have given the green light for the young talent to make a loan move away before deadline day as he continues his development into first-team football.

Boro are now closing in on Nypan’s signature, who could feature when Edwards’ men make the trip to Fratton Park on October 4.

Birmingham battle for winger

Koki Saito. | Getty Images

A host of Pompey’s Championship rivals are eyeing a move for winger Koki Saito.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has revealed Birmingham City, QPR and Derby County are all interested in the Lommel man, along with Dutch outfit FC Twente.

It is believed Chris Davies’ men have placed a £5m offer to land the 24-year-old, while the Hoops have also lodged a bid to re-sign the Japanese ace.

Saito spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Loftus Road, where he scored three goals and registered two assists in 39 appearances in west London.

The forward has amassed three senior caps at international level for Japan and has two-years remaining on his current deal with the Belgian second-tier side.

Saito featured twice against Pompey last season for QPR as the Blues secured victory in both Championship fixtures.

Wrexham want Choudury

Wrexham summer spending is expected to continue following their big-money move for Nathan Broadhead.

The Red Dragons have turned their attention to the engine room, with Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury a top target.

Football League World have revealed Phil Parkinson’s side have the 27-year-old firmly on their radar as they look to bolster the ranks following their opening-day defeat to Southampton.

It remains to be seen whether the Foxes will sanction a departure for the Bangladesh international, who has two-years remaining on his current King Power Stadium deal.

Wrexham make the trip to Fratton Park to face Pompey in front of the Sky Sports cameras in November.

