Alex Robertson made 27 appearances for Pompey during the 2023-24 League One title-winning campaign.

Alex Robertson would improve Pompey in the Championship next season.

That is the clear verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who is adamant the Blues must take advantage of Cardiff City’s relegation in order to re-sign the midfielder.

Robertson, of course, spent the first-half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan at PO4 where he amassed 27 appearances in all competitions.

However, his season-long loan would be cut short prematurely after suffering a hamstring injury in training which ruled him out for the remainder of the title-winning success.

With Pompey interested in signing the Aussie sensation 12 months ago, they agreed a fee and personal terms, before he opted to join Cardiff on a four-year deal.

With the Blues in the market for at least two new first-choice central midfielders, Robertson fits the bill according to Allen, who believes Mousinho’s men should be looking to reunite with the Australian youth international in the window.

Pompey verdict over potential Alex Robertson return

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, he said: People keep saying he had a bad season at Cardiff, when he didn’t. Speaking to people at Cardiff, he was very good there. Just because Cardiff got relegated, doesn’t mean he had a bad season personally.

‘He was a really good player for Pompey. They need two central midfielders for their first team this season, that’s crucial.

‘They have to sign two first-team midfielders. Not one who needs time to develop but need two who can drop straight in. He would fit the bill.

‘He’s dropped down to League One, no doubt he doesn’t want to play League One. It’s turned sour for him at Cardiff because they got relegated so you’d imagine that would be an interesting one. I would take him back.

‘I don’t buy this stuff that he moved to Cardiff because of his uncle, I don’t believe that. He chose Cardiff because finances came into it - I’m not saying it’s fully about that though. Cardiff were expected to do far better than Pompey last year.

Alex Robertson. Pic: Jason Brown | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He would’ve looked at Cardiff and think they would’ve been challenging for the play-offs and potentially getting into the Premier League.

‘Pompey were expected to have a battle against relegation last season, which it was for the vast majority of it. He would’ve thought Cardiff had a better chance of getting promoted, which I agree with at the start of the season. It didn’t turn out like that of course but, they were his reason and it proved to be an error.

‘I know it’s easy to have a pop at Pompey moaning they didn’t sign him, but they agreed personal terms, a fee and you can’t force a player to sign you.

‘Players do have opinions themselves, they do make decisions for themselves and ultimately he didn’t want to come to Pompey. You can’t blame Pompey for that.

‘You’d think so (need two first-choice centre midfielders. He would be one. We’re talking hypothetically, we’re not saying Pompey are in for him but they wouldn’t (not want him).