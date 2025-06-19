Gerhard Struber has today been appointed as Bristol City. It’s an appointment which has ramifications for Pompey’s transfer chase of Rob Atkinson this summer.

Bristol City have appointed Gerhard Struber as their new head coach - in a move which will impact Pompey’s pursuit of Rob Atkinson.

The Austrian has today been named as Liam Manning’s successor, as the Robins completed their 16-day hunt for a new boss.

How Bristol City job impacts Pompey Rob Atkinson move

Edwards is also said to be in the sights of Middlesbrough with reports suggesting the 42-year-old will succeed Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium.

It’s a Bristol City appointment which has obvious ramifications for Pompey’s Rob Atkinson chase this summer, with the defender a wanted man at Fratton Park after his successful stay last term.

Edwards would have been a more appealing appointment from the Blues’ point of view, with there a close link between him and sporting director Rich Hughes from their fruitful time working together at Forest Green.

Edwards helped the Gloucestershire outfit into League One for the first time in their history three years ago, with Hughes credited with unearthing a series of talented players on modest resources.

Of course it remains unclear what Struber’s plans for Atkinson will be at this early stage as he assesses his Robins squad, but Edwards joining Bristol City would’ve certainly been a move which would’ve helped Pompey establish their position over the target more easily.

The Blues still retain a good relationship with Bristol City technical director, Brian Tinnion, however, which they will need to utilise moving forward.

Their Championship rivals proved receptive to the notion of Atkinson joining on loan at the end of last year, following Pompey’s 3-0 defeat at Ashton Gate in December.

That led to a temporary agreement being sealed until the end of this season, with the 26-year-old making a huge impact amid 15 Blues appearances.

Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes is close with Rob Edwards, who’s was in contention for the Bristol City job.

Atkinson ‘absolutely buzzing’ over Pompey move

Atkinson stated to The News last month he would be ‘absolutely buzzing’ to join Pompey on a permanent basis, while underlining he would also be content to stay with his parent club - where he’s about to enter the final year of his existing agreement.

Atkinson told The News: ‘I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen, I’m going to have to wait and see how it pans out and what Bristol City want to do with me.

‘I love Bristol City as a club and I have loved my time there, but, ultimately, I only have one year left and that has to factor into my decision making as well. There’s a lot of things which need to happen.

‘Truthfully, I am very fortunate. It’s not nice to have that uncertainty, but it’s nice to be wanted. Whatever happens, I’m sure I will be happy.

‘Pompey have told me they want me to stay, which is honestly flattering. If, in the future, I’m a Portsmouth Football Club player I will be absolutely buzzing. If I’m at Bristol City, I will be happy as well.’