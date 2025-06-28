Portsmouth handed big Championship fitness boost in unusual pre-season twist

Jacob Farrell, second from right, has joined his other Aussie team-mates Adrian Segecic, Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews in Pompey's pre-season training. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Pic: Portsmouth FC

Pompey’s build-up for the 2025-26 campaign took a leftfield turn yesterday, as their pre-season preparations were ramped up - and a player aiming for a big season made his return to the fray.

Pompey have been handed another injury boost as Jacob Farrell’s return to first-team action accelerated.

The Aussie has given Blues fans a lift as pre-season training was ramped up for John Mousinho’s squad, after their return from their summer breaks this week.

Pompey gain Jacob Farrell fitness boost in unusual surrounds

Farrell joined in with the rest of the first team as the footballs came out, following testing at the club’s training base on Tuesday.

But the boost of seeing the 22-year-old taking part in drills had an unusual twist to it, with the session taking place away from Pompey's Hilsea home.

Footage was shared on the club’s X platform this at a leafy venue, with the training pitches against the backdrop of a large building, river and boats.

And in one of the clips was the unmistakable sight of Farrell going about his work, following a maiden season at Fratton Park battered by injury.

The left-back can be seen doing a warm-up with some ball work, before joining team-mates Terry Devlin and fellow Aussie Hayden Matthews for a passing drill.

In another clip, the arrival from Central Coast Mariners responds ‘good, a bit tired’, when asked how he’s feeling by Blues media man Max Swatton.

Pompey reap Farrell reward for Australia FA plan

It’s a Pompey landmark for Farrell, in a summer which has been about getting himself into a position to be able to hit the ground running at this stage with the rest of the squad.

He was given dispensation to return to his homeland before the end of the campaign, to continue his rehabilitation with the Australian FA after his knee medial collateral ligament issues.

Mousinho said of the plan for Farrell back in April: ‘Jacob has gone back to Australia, he is doing the final bits of his rehab programme with the Australian FA because there is a physio out there. This will enable us to get him back much earlier.

‘So rather than giving him the summer break at the season’s end, we’ve decided to let him return to Australia earlier - so he can come back to us early and will be at it for pre-season.

‘Jacob will be working with the national team physio, so we know he’s in good hands. We clearly have a very good relationship with him.’

In terms of Pompey’s move away from their Hilsea base, it remains unclear what their plans will be over the coming days and into a clear week of training ahead of their pre-season camp in Slovakia.

Work has been carried out on the training pitches since the end of last season, with the focus on introducing a new irrigation system to improve drainage along with the annual work on all three existing pitches.