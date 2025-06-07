Portsmouth-born midfielder 'offered' chance to end Turkish stay as Championship clubs 'hold talks' with 18-goal League One striker

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Jun 2025, 18:22 BST

Championship transfer developments as Pompey fans wait on first signing of summer

Pompey fans might be starved of transfer developments at Fratton Park at present - but there’s plenty happening elsewhere in the Championship as clubs set about putting in place plans for next season.

Here’s the latest transfer developments emerging from the division -the day after news linking the Blues with a move for Jamal Lowe were dismissed and Pompey’s pursuit of Mjallby AIF forward Abdoulie Manneh came to an end.

Oxlade-Chamberlain wanted by Leicester

Recently-relegated Leicester have reportedly made Portsmouth-born Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain an offer to return to English Football.

According to reports in Turkey, where the 32-year-old currently plays for Besiktas, the Foxes have made an approach for the former England international - despite uncertainty over manager Ruud van Nistelrooy’s King Power Stadium future.

The son of former Pompey forward, Mark Chamberlain, and a brother of Blues Academy graduate Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, the former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder has spent the past two seasons in Turkey.

He has a year remaining on his contract with Besiktas. But with the player’s time in Istanbul hampered by injury, it’s claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side are keen to get Oxlade-Chamberlain’s wages off their books.

Since moving in 2023, the midfielder has featured just 38 times in the Turkish Super Lig.

Championship clubs start talks with League One striker

In-demand Peterborough United striker Ricky Jade-JonesIn-demand Peterborough United striker Ricky Jade-Jones
In-demand Peterborough United striker Ricky Jade-Jones | Getty Images

League One hot-shot Ricky Jade-Jones has reportedly held talks with several Championship clubs over a potential move this summer.

The 22-year-old forward, who bagged 18 goals in 57 appearances for Peterborough United this season, looks set to leave the Weston Homes Stadium as a free agent during the close season.

His availability has alerted clubs impressed with his development at Posh, and according to the club’s director of football, Barry Fry, discussions have already been held with interest parties, who will have to stump up a compensation fee for the exciting forward’s services.

‘I know Ricky has spoken to several Championship clubs,’ Fry told our sister paper The Peterborough Telegraph. ‘But he has not yet made his mind up where he wants to go. Hopefully he will stay in the country and I believe he will.’

Pompey were admirers of Jade-Jones’ Posh team-mate Hector Kyprianou, who has already signed for Watford on a free transfer.

The Blues are also keen to bolster their attacking ranks following the departures of Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony.

Charlton sign midfielder on free transfer

Less than 24 hours after losing Thierry Small to Preston North End on a free transfer, Charlton Athletic have snapped up Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey.

The 24-year-old arrives at The Valley as a free agent, with his contract at Bloomdfield Road due to expire.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones - who signed a new five-year contract with the League One play-off final winners on Friday - said: ‘Sonny is a player I’ve known for a while. He’s done well at Blackpool, he’s had a few seasons in the Championship and finished last season strongly.

‘He’s 24 years of age, so has plenty of scope to improve, he’s athletic, he’s a ball-carrier, he can create, he can score, so those things add to what we’ve already got here.

‘We always want our midfielders to chip in [with goals], our midfielders this year have and we want to add that competition and keep moving forward as a team and as a group. As a club we believe we’re moving forward, he can contribute to that and we believe he has the attributes to play for Charlton Athletic.’

