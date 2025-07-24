The latest transfer headline involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There are just 16 days until Pompey get their 2025-26 Championship campaign underway.

With the countdown on for the Blues’ curtain raiser against Oxford United on August 9, John Mousinho’s men are hoping to ramp up their summer business.

Adrian Segecic and John Swift have already sealed their move to PO4, while Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky is believed to be closing in on a switch from MTK Budapest.

There is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship, with Pompey’s rivals looking to continue their business.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from the second tier.

Erhahon set for switch

Championship duo Oxford United and Swansea City are battling to sign Lincoln City midfielder and one-time Pompey target Ethan Erhahon.

Football League World have claimed the Swans are keen to strike a deal for the wanted midfielder, with the report suggesting the Welsh outfit have made an offer for the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs have reported the U’s have enquired about the Scot’s availability ahead of a potential swoop.

Erhahon was left out of the Imps’ squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Grimsby Town, with Michael Skubala confirming the ex-St Mirren man has asked to depart Sincil Bank this summer.

There is mounting interest from the Championship and in League One for the highly-regarded figure, who is entering the final 12 months of his deal with the club.

The former Scotland youth international has spent two-and-a-half years with the Imps, where he’s amassed 107 appearances in all competitions.

Birmingham back for Cashin

Eiran Cashin. | Getty Images

Birmingham City have agreed a deal to sign Brighton defender Eiran Cashin.

Mike McGrath has revealed the Blues are poised to sign the centre-back on a season-long loan after being allowed to leave the AMEX Stadium this summer.

The 23-year-old made the move to the Seagulls in January after completing a £9m deal from Championship rivals Derby County.

Cashin has featured twice for Brighton in the Premier League and has four caps for the Republic of Ireland under-21’s level.

Pompey make the trip to St Andrews to face Birmingham in November for the first time since 2011.

Wrexham want O’Brien

Wrexham are closing in on the signing of Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder, who has also been linked with Swansea City, Southampton and Preston this summer, looks poised to seal a switch to north Wales.

The report has claimed the 26-year-old has undergone a medical at the Racecourse Ground and will pen a three-year deal with Phil Parkinson’s men.

O’Brien has been a wanted figure throughout the close season, after Forest gave the ex-Huddersfield Town man to depart in the window.

Wrexham appear to have won the race for the midfielder, who spent the second half of last term on loan with Swansea.

Pompey will play the Red Dragons for the first time since 1986 when Phil Parkinson’s men make the trip to Fratton Park in November.