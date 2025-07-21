Pompey are reportedly interested in signing Harvey Knibbs along with Sheffield United and Oxford United.

Noel Hunt has confirmed there is Championship interest in reported Pompey target Harvey Knibbs.

But the Reading boss explained the 26-year-old’s absence for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Spurs was due to injury.

The versatile forward is believed to be on the Blues’ radar after an outstanding campaign in League One for the Royals last term.

This saw Knibbs net 14 goals and register six assists in 43 outings as Hunt’s men finished seventh in the third tier - missing out on the play-offs by three points.

However, his impressive form has put Championship clubs on high alert, with Pompey, Sheffield United and Oxford United all said to be keen on the former Cambridge United ace.

Amid speculation of a move away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the Aston Villa youth product was missing for Reading’s 2-0 defeat to Spurs on Saturday.

And Hunt insisted Knibbs’ absence was injury-related as he continues his recovery from a foot issue.

But the former Pompey striker, now in charge of the Royals, did confirm there is interest in his star-man, who is entering the final 12 months of his deal in Berkshire.

The head coach told the Reading Chronicle following their pre-season friendly against Spurs: ‘Harvey is coming back from injury.

‘Obviously, we’ve had interest for Harv, but we have to wait and see what happens with how he feels. When a Championship club comes, it’s easy to catch the eye.

‘He is our player. If someone scores 16 goals in a season, then the bid has to be good and worth it. We have made it clear to Harv that if a bid comes in that is substantial to take him away, fair enough. If not, he won’t be going.’

‘He was only back on the grass the day before yesterday, he had a bone bruising on the foot since Bristol Rovers last year which he struggled with in the Barnsley game.

‘It hadn’t shifted over the summer, and he had an injection- last Monday it started to break up and free a little bit. He was on the grass yesterday in the passing drill so he’s two or three weeks behind everyone else.’

Not the first time Pompey have been linked with Harvey Knibbs

Pompey were linked with Harvey Knibbs during his time at Cambridge United. | Getty Images

Pompey first linked with Knibbs in August 2022 under Danny Cowley after an impressive season with Cambridge.

The former Blues boss was keen to recruit the exciting talent in the remaining weeks of the summer window, although a move never came to fruition.

The 26-year-old’s name re-emerged at Fratton Park in January, with the Reading man linked with a switch to the south coast.

However, the former Nottingham Forest youngster wasn’t on their transfer wish-list, with the Blues keen to focus their attention on adding Championship-proven players.

Knibbs has been once-again tipped with a move to PO4, with Pompey looking to strengthen their attacking ranks ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

The forward could line-up against Mousinho’s men on Saturday, with the Blues facing Reading in a pre-season friendly.

