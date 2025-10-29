Former Pompey coach and key member of Paul Cook’s League Two title-winning backroom staff, Leam Richardson, is back in the game.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey coach Leam Richardson has been appointed as League One Reading’s new manager.

The 45-year-old - who was a trusted ally of Paul Cook during his time in charge at Fratton Park, a period that saw the Blues secure the League Two title in 2017 - has been named as Noel Hunt’s replacement at the struggling Royals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson has signed a contract with the Select Car Leasing side until the summer of 2017 and has been tasked with getting Reading clear of relegation trouble and competing for promotion.

The Berkshire outfit currently sit 19th in the League One standings with just three wins from 14 games - two points clear of the drop zone and 10 adrift of the play-off places.

Hunt - who played for both Richardson and Cook at Pompey and Wigan Athletic respectively - took charge of his last game on Saturday, a fixture that produced a 1-1 draw home draw with Doncaster Rovers. Blues League One title-winner Paddy Lane started the game, while another former Pompey player, Mark O’Mahony, came off the bench as a substitute in the 89th minute.

Matt Ritchie, however, was unavailable because of injury.

Reading statement confirming Lean Richardson appointment

Confirming Richardson’s appointment - plus that of backroom staff members Danny Schofield and former Southampton striker James Beattie - Reading owner Rob Couhig said: ‘I have admired Leam for some time. He is a coach and leader who embodies exactly the qualities we want at Reading Football Club – hard work, diligence, organisation and an absolute commitment to improving players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He achieved promotion from League One (with Wigan) in extremely difficult circumstances and proved he can build success. He is humble, he is driven, and he builds strong, honest cultures – something I know Royals fans value and respect.

‘Leam knows this division, he knows what a winning dressing room looks like and he understands the standards required to get there. He is hungry, ambitious and determined to move this football club forward. We are delighted to welcome him to Reading.’

Leam Richardson’s career after Pompey

After controversially leaving Pompey alongside Cook just weeks after securing promotion to League One in 2017, Richardson continued to work as a No2 until the Liverpudlian resigned from his role as Wigan manager in 2020. The 45-year-old was then named as Cook’s replacement at Wigan and steered them to the League One title in 2022.

November 2022 saw the former Blues coached sacked by the DW Stadium side after a run of six defeats in seven Championship games - a fate he also experienced at Rotherham in April 2024, after he failed to guide the Millers away from relegation from the second tier.

The Reading job is Richardson’s first since his New York Stadium departure.