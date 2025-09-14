Conor Chpalin has been named in Pompey’s starting XI for today’s south-coast derby v Southampton

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s south-coast derby at Southampton.

And they’re more than happy with what they’ve seen, with Conor Chaplin handed a starting place following the completion of his loan move from Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day, plus Marlon Pack’s included on the bench after he underwent knee surgery just last month.

The inclusiuon of Pompey academy graduate Chaplin in the team is the only change from the side that beat Preston North End 1-0 at Fratton Park before the international break.

He replaces fellow loanee Florian Bianchini in the team, with Adrian Segecic expected to move out onto the right wing.

There’s no place in the match-day squad for summer signings Mark Kosznovszky, Franco Umeh or Josef Bursik, while Hayden Matthews, Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farell and Thomas Waddingham are also some of the names forced to watch on from the stands or at home.

Makenzie Kirk is on a strong looking bench and also includes Josh Knight - and it’s that strength in depth, plus Chaplin’s inclusion from the start, that has fans eaglery awaiting kick-off at midday.

What Pompey fans have saif about starting XI v Southampton

Here’s a selection of the views shared on social media following the publication of today’s Pompey team sheet.

@JSWNilly: That’s a great team. Straight in for Conor ,too. Was there ever any doubt. PUP!

@Pompey_Sam86: Get in there. Chaplin to enter the hall of fame.

@ProudieYT: Chappers winner, 85th minute, book it in.

@lewieboy: That team though! W incoming!

@geodukes_: Chaplin!! Pack on the bench! Lovely!

@phil72pfc: Would have loved to have the energy that Le Roux brings in midfield but can’t wait for a John Swift top bins. Up the blues!

@HazzaTWood96: Line-up looks decent, happy to see Chaplin starting, good luck today lads, PUP.

@MichaelConnor27: That’s an unbelievable team.

@NoahPfc: Best lineup we have fielded for quite some time.

@alfieleggettxx: 3-1 Swifty, Chappers, Marlon.

