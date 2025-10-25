Pompey failed to produce the levels expected of them for Saturday’s Fratton Park defeat at the hands of Stoke

Guy Whittingham said Pompey’s defeat to Stoke will prove harder to bear for one simple reason - Stoke weren’t a good side.

The Blues legend believes Mark Robins’ troops left Fratton Park with all three points because the Blues failed to raise their levels for the lunchtime kick-off at Fratton Park - rather than the visitors excelling on their latest visit to the south coast.

PO4 hasn’t exactly been a happy hunting ground for the Potters in recent years, with the bet365 Stadium side losing six of their past sevens meetings at Pompey.

Yet they reversed that trend on Saturday thanks to a Hayden Matthews own goal on 70 minutes, with the Aussie defender’s attempted headed clearance instead deflecting Sorba Thomas’ left-wing cross beyond the out-stretched arm of keeper Josef Bursik.

Technically, that was one of just two shots Stoke registered on target against the Blues in a match that was lacking any clear quality.

And while the hosts did attempt to raise their game in the second half, following a below-par first period, and should have scored through Makenzie Kirk just moments before the game’s decisive moment, their overall performance was not in keeping with what the Fratton faithful expect from their side on a home match-day.

That fact wasn’t lost on Whittingham. Indeed, while criticising Stoke, he also claimed Pompey cannot afford to drop their percentages if they are to compete consistently at Championship level.

What Guy Whittingam said after Pompey 1-0 Stoke

Sharing his thoughts on what unfolded at Fratton Park on Saturday, the one-time Pompey player and manager told BBC Radio Solent: ‘Obviously, (losing to) Coventry at home was different because they were a good side - Stoke weren't a good side and Portsmouth allowed them to be in the game, to be the better team in the first half.

‘I think Portsmouth… what happened in the second half was how Portsmouth should have started the first half - more energy, on the front foot, all that sort of stuff. It gave something for the fans to get behind, but it was a poor performance from Portsmouth.

‘Stoke didn't really create much either in the second half. The own goal, I suppose, sums up a poor game like it was.

‘I think it shows that Portsmouth, as they did the second half, have to be like that all the time. They can't afford not to be absolutely 100% at it in terms of energy and on the front foot. And they weren't, unfortunately.’

The defeat - Pompey’s fourth at home this season and their fifth to date in the Championship - sees them drop to 18th in the table on 13 points - their lowest position this term so far.

When asked for his current assessment of the season, 12 games in, Whittingham added: ‘You look at the Sheffield Wednesday game and this game as points you should really be picking up, whether they're wins or not. You'd expect at least a couple of points from those games. Probably a bit below where you want to be at the moment.’

