Pompey are better equipped for Championship football now than they ever have been since their return to the second tier.

That’s the honest verdict of The News’ Neil Allen, who believes head coach John Mousinnho has a better quality of player at his disposal and greater depth in his ranks than he has since promotion from League One was secured 15 months ago.

And that’s despite the Blues losing the likes of loan trio Freddie Potts, Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden, plus Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee, following the conclusion of last term and Pompey still needing to strengthen their options in forward areas - namely, the right wing and at centre-forward.

Pompey’s summer transfer window reshuffle

This summer’s transfer window has seen the Fratton Park outfit add four new signings to their ranks to date.

Both attack-minded Adrian Segecic and John Swift have arrived on free transfers, with the Blues having to pay Sydney FC training compensation for the former. Meanwhile, central-midfield duo Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux joined last week for undisclosed fees believed to be in and around the £1m mark for both.

The latter two signings have helped Pompey address a key area of concern this summer - their midfield ranks, particularly after Potts’ return to parent club West Ham.

And while Matt Ritchie’s impending departure, plus an injury to Harvey Blair, leaves a massive void still to be filled on the right flank, Allen is of the opinion that Pompey’s squad - with the help of those players who missed large chunks of last season through injury - has never looked better for the challenges that the Championship will throw at them.

Neil Allen: Pompey ‘squad is stronger, for me’

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, The News’ chief writer said: ‘The squad is stronger for me. I know Potts has gone and Isaac Hayden has gone, but Hayden was a bit up and down.

‘Atkinson, of course, that's a blow, but they've got a lot of strength there as well, strength in depth.

‘(Christian) Saydee wasn't good enough for the Championship last year, (Kusini) Yengi wasn't good enough for the Championship last year, they've gone. Before them, (Owen) Moxon wasn't good enough for the Championship last year, he's gone; (Ben) Stevenson made an appearance in the Championship last year, he can't even get a club at the moment; Tom Lowry, too - these players have gone, it's a stronger squad now, it really is.

‘Yeah, there's still work to be done, but not loads.

‘Mark O’Mahony, up and down last year, he's now playing in League One, so perhaps he wasn't ready enough for the Championship last year as well.

‘So they've strengthened now in some of those positions. John Swift’s a proven Championship player, and it'd be fascinating how his season gets on as well.

‘Plus, the main thing we often overlook, everyone overlooks - the injured players are back.

‘(Conor) Shaughnessy barely played last year, did he? He's back. So you've got Shaughnessy, you've got (Callum) Lang, you've got (Colby) Bishop in your team more regularly this season. They're a better side.

‘Regan Poole as well. He proved himself at Championship level. They're a better squad with these players around.

Pompey are looking to offload Matt Ritchie in the transfer window. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images | Getty Images

Neil Allen on Matt Ritchie’s departure

‘Matt Ritchie, for me, it's obvious the squad's weaker without Matt Ritchie in it.

‘I understand the reasons why he's not going to be involved next year. I do get both sides of the argument there. But without him in the squad, the squad is weaker (in that position).

