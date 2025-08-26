Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha was a player Pompey boss John Mousinho scouted several times last season

The race to land Pompey-admired Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha has finally been won.

The exciting attacking-midfield talent has decided where best to continue his development in the form of a loan move away from Selhurst Park - despite also penning a new deal that will keep him in south London until 2028.

But it won’t be Fratton Park - or even England for that matter - that will see the 19-year-old embark on his first season as a senior professional.

Instead, the Sierra Leone international has opted for a move to Germany, where he’ll link up with Miroslav Klose’s FC Nürnberg in 2. Bundesliga.

All parts of the deals were rubberstamped over the weekend, with a season-long loan arrangement announced on Tuesday morning.

‘I'm looking forward to taking on my first challenge in a new country and a new league,’ said Mustapha.

Meanwhile, Nürnberg sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou added: ‘Hindolo has shown over the past two seasons that he can pose a threat from the back line in the English youth leagues with his attacking qualities, especially his finishing,

‘(He also brings) a certain physical toughness from his experience in England, which is also sought after in our 2. Bundesliga.’

Pompey’s interest in Hindolo Mustapha

Pompey were among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Mustapha’s situation at Palace, with Blues boss John Mousinho spotted on numerous occasions towards the back end of last season scouting the teenager as he played a starring role for the Eagles in Premier League 2.

With 10 goals and seven assists from 23 games played - including some spectacular strikes from long range - the attacking midfielder was under serious consideration as Pompey quickly got to work on their summer transfer plans in the knowledge that their Championship status was secure with two games of the campaign remaining.

Mustapha’s credentials were enhanced further by him being named Palace’s under-21 player of the year - an accolade that was accompanied by a nomination to be the Premier League 2’s player of the season.

However, with the Blues sealing the free transfer signings of both Adrian Segecic and John Swift, the chances of the Fratton Park side following up their interest in Palace Academy product diminished.

Indeed, more recent transfer talk has seen Pompey turn their attentions to Mustapha’s Eagles team-mate Franco Umeh, who featured 14 times in PL2 last season, scoring four goals and registering one assists.

The News understands the Blues are exploring a loan move for the winger, who has represented the Republic of Ireland up until under-21 level and was named in Palace boss Oliver Glasner’s match-day squad on eight occasions last term.

What John Mousinho has previously said about Hindolo Mustapha

Mustapha could make his debut for Nürnberg on Friday as the 2. Bundesliga’s bottom-placed side take on Paderborn - that’s if he’s fully recovered from a knee injury he suffered at the end of July in pre-season.

Meanwhile speaking about his interest in the player back in May, Mousinho - who has signed seven player this sunmer - said: ‘He (Mustapha) is contracted to Crystal Palace and, particularly with young lads, you don’t want to create any pressure on the young boys.

‘It’s not the first time I’ve seen Crystal Palace, it’s the fourth time I’ve seen them and it’s not the first time I’ve seen Chelsea.

‘I’ve been to a lot of those games and I’ve really enjoyed them because the standard’s great.

‘It’s an area I’ve watched a lot of games in and will continue watching games.’

