Mark Kosznovszky is Pompey bound and the Blues might just have to thank the fans for their role in sealing the midfielder’s services

Pompey fans take a bow - you could have played a key role in Mark Kosznovszky’s impending move to Fratton Park.

Reports from the 23-year-old’s native Hungary this week claim the defensive midfielder is poised to complete a £1m-plus switch to the south coast after travelling to the UK on Tuesday for a medical.

The Blues discovered that it would be third time lucky for them as they tried and failed with reported bids of £500,000 and £800,000 for the MTK Budapest ace before the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadion side finally decided to let Kosznovszky make the switch to the Championship.

Pompey are believed to have seen off competition from the likes of Swansea, Blackburn Rovers and Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles for the former Hungary under-21 international’s services.

And they might just have had a major helping hand from the Fratton faithful.

Indeed, in an interview with MTK Budapest’s in-house media team in April, the former Parma midfielder admitted his goal was to leave Hungary once again and play in a bigger league than the Nemzeti Bajnokság I (NB1).

He also wanted to play in front of bigger crowds than the 2,974 average attendance MTK recorded last term. And with the options presented to him this summer, there’s no bigger support - home or away - than that offered by Pompey.

What Pompey target Mark Kosznovszky said about his future

Kosznovszky, who made 25 league appearances for MTK last season, has operated in both the top two tiers of Hungarian football and experienced Serie A after appearing for Parma against Sampdoria as a 19-year-old in 2021.

Speaking in April about what he hopes his future looks like, he said: ‘If you play well in the NB1, you can get out of the NB1. My goal is to play in a bigger league, in front of as many people as possible, in a bigger club.’

Pompey can surpass Mark Kosznovszky’s expectations

Pompey fans watched on at the Saunders Transport Community Stadium as the Blues continued their pre-season schedule against Farnborough last week | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Pompey will certainly provide Kosznovszky with the opportunities he craves, with the Blues’ trophy cabinet boasting two English league championship titles and two FA Cups among a host of other major accolades.

They also possess a world-famous fan base that will also have helped form the midfielder’s judgement.

Known for the atmospheres they produce on a match-day, the Pompey supporters are also one of the most loyal, with Fratton Park (capacity: 20,899) averaging 20,263 attendances last season and the vast majority of home tickets sold out.

That contrasts hugely to the figures recorded by their supposed rivals for Kosznovszky’s signature - Blackburn (capacity - 31,367; average attendance - 16,212); Swansea (capacity - 21,008; average attendance - 15,499) and Go Ahead Eagles (capacity - 10,400; average attendance - 9,808).

Away from home, an average of 2,081 Pompey fans hit the road each time John Mousinho’s side were on their league travels last season, compared to Blackburn’s 1,438 and Swansea’s 904.

Mark Kosznovszky ready for new challenge abroad

As well as a desire to sample bigger crowds and bigger leagues, Kosznovszky also insisted he was ready to take the next step in his career, after a stint at Parma that produced just one senior appearance.

He said he was a lot more mature ahead of his latest move abroad.

‘I improved a lot in the two years (at Parma). I learned what the mentality is like there for football.

‘Then I came back as a better player, but I still felt that I couldn't play at the top level, so I had to practice more, but it was positive, because I was able to learn a different mentality.

‘I got a couple of matches in the NB2 (second tier) after I got home. I felt that I still needed a couple of matches to pick up the rhythm, so I joined the NB2.

‘I was able to play there, and I think the game went well in both seasons. They helped me to be where I am now, and to be able to play stably.’

