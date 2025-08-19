Former Pompey loanee Kaide Gordon looks poised to complete another loan move away from Liverpool ahead of the transfer window closing - with two Championship clubs reportedly keen

Kaide Gordon is being linked with another loan stint in the Championship.

Following two frustrating temporary moves to Norwich and then Pompey last season, the Liverpool youngster now reportedly finds himself on the shopping list of a couple of other second-tier clubs.

According to The Athletic, both Derby County and Swansea are keen on the 20-year-old, who looks destined to leave Anfield once again in order to gain valuable senior football experience.

Gordon wasn’t part of the Liverpool under-21 side that started their Premier League 2 campaign with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Monday.

He also failed to feature in first-team boss Arne Slot’s pre-season plans during the summer, when the likes of exciting 16-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha was presented with numerous opportunities to shine in the company of senior players - an invite he grasped with both hands.

England under-20 international Gordon has featured seven times for the Reds since his £1m move from Derby as a 16-year-old in February 2021. However, his last Liverpool appearance dates back to February 2024, when the winger was brought on for the final two minutes of the Anfield side’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Southampton.

Kaide Gordon’s frustrating loan stay at Pompey

Gordon arrived at Fratton Park in January as head coach John Mousinho looked to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of Pompey’s Championship run-in.

The temporary switch followed an unsuccessful period spent at Norwich over the first half of the campaign which produced just 10 league appearances (of which came from the substitutes’ bench) and one goal.

Yet Gordon’s south coast stay proved to be no better, with the young forward accumulating just 151 minutes of Championship football.

That came in the form of five substitute appearances, with the Liverpool youngster unable to force his way past Matt Ritchie in the pecking order or make any great impact when called upon from the bench.

His pathway was also blocked by former Liverpool team-mate Harvey Blair, who started both of the Blues’ last two games of the season against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull on the right wing instead of Ritchie.

John Mousinho on Kaide Gordon’s Pompey loan

Speaking in April about Gordon’s lack of game time, head coach Mousinho said: ‘It’s a tough one with Kaide, he has come in with high expectations and quite rightly - but it’s stiff competition in wide areas.

‘We still have really positive expectations around him and what he can do at the football club, but, at the minute, we think he operates best off the right.

‘You have seen when we’ve wanted to make a change there, we've played Kaide and brought him on at half-time and played a few games, but presently Matty is giving us a huge amount.

‘Matty leads the press for us, he is obviously the captain at the moment, he shows his quality when he’s got the ball and also chipped in with goals and assists. At the minute, Matty is really impressing and Murph on the other wing as well.

‘Kaide wants to play more. If any of the players who aren’t playing are okay with their playing minutes then they are in the wrong spot and the wrong club. I don’t want any player to be happy with not playing.

‘I don’t want any player to be happy with not playing and I don’t want any player to go into a football club and not have any competition.

‘Having that competition makes sure everybody is on their toes and really important in any squad we’ve had.’

