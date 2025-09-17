Mjallby attacker Abdoulie Manneh continues to be linked with Pompey, with reports of a January deal lined up. John Mousinho delivers the latest tonight.

John Mousinho has emphatically shot down talk a deal is in place to sign £4.25m-rated attacker Abdoulie Manneh.

The Pompey boss has forcefully dismissed speculation the Gambia winger is on his way to Fratton Park, with a move agreed.

Manneh continues to be linked with a switch to PO4, with fresh reports surfacing suggesting a pre-contract agreement is in place ahead of January Blues arrival.

The 20-year-old has been touted with interest in a swathe of sides in recent months, including the likes of Burnley, Wolves and Brighton.

Olympiakos were also said to have put a £3m move in place for Manneh, though he was reported to have failed a medical with the Green giants.

The player is contracted with his Swedish side until the summer of 2027, with Mjallby flying at the top of the Allsvenskan table.

Manneh has contributed significantly to that success, with nine goals and four assists from 23 outings so far this term.

But Mousinho has come out firmly to make Pompey’s position clear, after a summer in which they’ve brought in 11 new faces in a hectic transfer window.

Pompey boss on Manneh: Something you can dismiss

When asked about talk of deal for Manneh, he said: ‘There’s nothing in that at all - and we’ve definitely not signed him.

‘I’ve heard of him but we’ve not had any conversations about him, whatsoever.

‘There’s no pre-contract so that is something you can dismiss, since the back end of the window we’ve not done anything at all.’

Manneh’s name is one which has been connected with Pompey since May, when talk first surfaced over a potential deal.

The News reported he was an option on the recruitment team’s radar, before it became clear they were not looking to further that interest with the player seemingly bound for a high-level European club.

He remains a Mjallby player, however, with reports also suggesting they are unaware of any deal in place for him to leave his current employers.

Pompey have bolstered their attacking with Adrian Segecic, Florian Bianchini, Franco Umeh, Minhyeok Yang, Mackenzie Kirk and Conor Chaplin strengthening that department.

They are six of a 11 new additions with Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Josh Knight and Josef Bursik the other players to arrive before the close of the window on September 1.