Southampton eye move for former Portsmouth favourite as fierce rivals battle Leicester City for former Stoke City man
Asmir Begovic could be back at Fratton Park next season - as a Southampton player, according reports.
The former Blues keeper is said to be wanted by their fierce rivals, as he becomes a free agent this summer and leaves Premier League Everton.
Everton keeper out for next move as free agent
Begovic is also being eyed by Leicester City after their relegation to the Championship alongside rock-bottom Southampton, who endured a dismal top-flight campaign.
The man who turned out for Pompey at the highest level after coming through the ranks at Fratton Park, spent last season as a back-up to England’s Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park.
That came off the back of a full 2023-24 season with QPR in the Championship, where the Bosnia & Herzegovina international got 46 appearances under his belt.
Begovic, who is now 38, is said to be content with taking on another understudy role as his career heads towards its sunset, according to Football Insider report.
The 6ft 5in man came through the ranks at Fratton Park, being recruited when he arrived on trial from Canada and was immediately offered a deal after impressing with Spurs also interested.
Begovic gained exposure to first-team football at Macclesfield, Bournemouth and Yeovil, before being given his Pompey debut at the end of the 2008-09 season in a 3-1 Fratton Park win over Sunderland.
The following season saw Begovic make his Blues breakthrough in earnest under Paul Hart, going on to make 17 appearances as his club became the first Premier League side to go into administration.
Spurs and the £1m wrangle for Pompey keeper they never owned
The keeper was then sacrificed with Pompey in financial meltdown - and the bemusing situation of Spurs demanding £1m for a player they never owned in a long-running financial wrangle.
The Londoners were keen on bringing in Begovic for a second time under Harry Redknapp, but the Canada-raised man pushed for a deal to join Stoke City - where his career hugely accelerated.
Begovic never wanted to leave Pompey, however, and was known at time to have been extremely emotional over being forced out.
Speaking to The News over those events in 2021, he said: ‘Begovic told The News: ‘I didn’t want to leave Pompey. I was playing regular Premier League football, I was in a great environment, we’d had our first child and just moved into our first home.
‘Working with Dave Coles, I was pushing, pushing, pushing to keep progressing. Then bigger things took over. It wasn’t that I wanted to go – I had to go.
‘I had done really well in the first-team and was 22 at the time. If you’re playing in the Premier League at that age, you become a big potential asset.
‘Considering the financial trouble the club was going through, when January came around I understood I was probably going to be sold some way, somehow.
‘I don’t know all the ins and outs of what was happening at Pompey, but we knew two or three of us had to be sold to bring in enough funds for the club to survive.
‘My daughter, Taylor, had been born in St Mary’s Hospital in August 2009, while just before that my wife and I had brought a home in Bursledon.
‘The location was ideal considering training was at Eastleigh. It was a nice area for us to try to put some roots down – but that got turned upside down very quickly.
‘It was a Thursday, we were having a team lunch, when I received a phone call telling me a bid had been accepted for myself and Younes Kaboul from Spurs. My medical was the following morning.
‘I had to pack a bag and head up to London to stay in a hotel that evening. All I could say was “Okay”. It happened incredibly fast.
‘I was leaving Pompey, I didn’t have a choice. But I made sure I had a say in where my next step took me. It was vital I made the right decision.
‘I chose Stoke instead.'