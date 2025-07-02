Pompey fans are waiting for the Blues’ transfer window to kick into gear after just one signing this summer to date

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho admitted he’s comfortable with the amount of business Pompey have done to date in this summer’s transfer window.

With the Blues back in training ahead of their season opener against Oxford United on August 3, only one new arrival has been added to the squad that finished 16th in last season’s Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deal to bring in attacking midfielder Adrian Segecic was concluded last month, with the 21-year-old signing a three-year deal at Fratton Park as he approached the final weeks of his Sydney FC contract.

The Blues have been linked with plenty of other players since that agreement was struck 14 days ago - including midfield duo Pelle Mattsson and Mark Kosznovszky, and winger Griffin Yow - as they continue to look for ways of improving their ranks. Yet it’s understood that nothing is imminent when it comes to additional reinforcements that will strengthen the head coach’s options.

That stance might test the patience of some supporters who are desperate for their side to kick-start this summer’s transfer window business.

For Mousinho, though, he’s relaxed about the current situation. Indeed, he’s happy to wait for the right player to become available rather than bring someone in for the sake of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho ‘comfortable’ with Pompey’s transfer business

Speaking to The News from Pompey’s Hilsea training base, the head coach said: ‘We’re really comfortable (with what’s been done so far).

‘What we want to do is make sure that we sign players that are going to impact the first team, so being able to bring in Adrian really early, I was really satisfied with that.

‘I’m really happy that we’ve brought in a player who can come in and play straight away and we want to continue to do that.

‘We’ve got a really solid base in terms of the squad and what we want to do on top of that is just add players who can come in and challenge for the starting line up.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes | National World

Pompey working hard on transfers

Twenty-three players played an active part in group training on Wednesday as Pompey stepped up their preparations for the new season following a few days of work on their fitness in London last week.

That number included the likes of Hayden Matthews, Zak Swanson, Jacob Farrell and Paddy Lane - players who were unavailable for last term’s run-in.

And it’s their current availability that has reassured Mousinho that his existing squad just needs tinkering with rather than a summer overhaul in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Mousinho added: ‘We’re looking good in terms of just having the numbers available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re not looking huge in terms of the size of the squad at the moment, which is great, we’re quite lean, which is nice.

‘I think we can then make the additions we want to make over the next couple of months. It’s certainly something we’re relaxed about at this stage of the season.

‘We’re still working hard to make sure we bolster the numbers. But having the numbers back is important for us.’

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss John Mousinho reveals transfer stance on Cardiff City's Alex Robertson