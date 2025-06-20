Christian Saydee’s two-year Pompey stay has come to an emotional end as the forward makes the move to Wigan Athletic.

Current and former Pompey players have come together to bid an emotional farewell to Christian Saydee.

It brings an end to the powerful attacker’s two-year stay on the south coast, which saw him play a key impact role in the Blues’ title success during the 2023-24 campaign.

Opportunities were hard to come by for Saydee in the Championship last term, which a a three-goal return in 31 appearances as John Mousinho’s side finished 16th.

With the head coach admitting game time would prove difficult next term for the Bournemouth youth product, he was given the green light to depart this summer if the price was right.

He has since made the drop to the third tier to join Ryan Lowe’s Latic’s where he’s penned a three-year deal.

But his Fratton Park departure is something which has played at the heart strings of both supporters and players alike, who adored Saydee during his two-year stay on the south coast.

After his exit was confirmed, a number of Mousinho’s current squad as well as his former Pompey team-mates have shown their love as he bids farewell to PO4.

Here is what every player has had to say on Instagram after the 23-year-old’s move was announced.

What Pompey players had to say after Christian Saydee’s emotional Fratton Park exit

Callum Lang: Going to miss you my mate, go and smash it. Good choice though.

Regan Poole: What a guy! All the best mate.

Alex Robertson: One of the best ever! All the best my boy.

Marlon Pack: The gentle beast… going to miss beating you at teqball every morning. Some player but more importantly in my eyes just a great human being. Can’t wait to see you tear it up brother.

Freddie Potts: One of the best.

Zak Swanson: Best ever

Joe Rafferty: Some fella. See u on the pitch. Don’t get too tight.

Tino Anjorin: Good luck brother.

Pompey players have shown love to Christian Saydee. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Owen Moxon: Special player, special person. All the best my brother.

Ibane Bowat: Argh bro, gonna miss my sharp shooter. All the best!

Josh Murphy: Bentekkers man. What an absolute pleasure brother. Gutted to see you go but time to take what is yours.

Harvey Blair: gonna miss you bro, what a boy.

Terry Devlin: All the best my friend.

Paddy Lane: I’m gonna miss that smile every morning.

Colby Bishop: Going to miss this man a lot, amazing on the pitch but an even better person off it,.

Mark O’Mahony: What a guy.

Hayden Matthews: Gonna miss you bro all the best.

Jordan Williams: Some guy. All the best brother.

After making the move from Bournemouth in June 2023, Saydee went on to score seven goals in 73 appearances for Pompey in all competitions, which also saw him lift the League One title.

The striker will be looking for a repeat of the success he enjoyed at PO4 with Wigan, who finished 15th in the third tier last season.

